‘I’ve Never Seen So Many American Flags in My Life’: Man’s Bass Pro Shops Video Draws Mixed Reactions on X

A video posted to X by the account @iAnonPatriot showed a man reacting to rows of American flags outside a Bass Pro Shops.

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The man, whose political affiliation was not confirmed, filmed himself walking through the parking lot and entrance area on a sunny day.

"What the hell?" he said in a close-up opening shot, before panning his camera across long rows of small American flags lining the curbs, medians, and landscaping.

Liberal man becomes FURIOUS over Bass Pro Shop putting up tons of American flags for the country’s 250th birthday.



Who gets this triggered over a flag..!? Lmao pic.twitter.com/NUCRfPNr5T — American AF ?? (@iAnonPatriot) July 1, 2026

The man continued walking and panning his phone along the flag-lined road as he recorded his reaction. "I've never seen so many American flags ever in my entire life," he said.

He kept moving through the lot, showing more flags planted along the pavement. "I'm not confused about what country I'm in right now," he added.

He then paused for another close-up, in front of Bass Pro Shops. "At the Bass Pro Shops," he said. The camera panned across dense flag displays positioned near the store entrance, statues, and signage. "What the hell?" he repeated.

Commenters under the X post responded to the video largely by praising the retailer. One user wrote, "Way to go @BassProShops! This looks great! Happy 250th to everyone … even those that don't appreciate their privilege of living in the Greatest Country on Earth!"

But some took the man's side in the comments. One commenter described Bass Pro as "a Disneyland for the American caveman," calling it "a One stop shop."

The X account captioned the post by describing the man as a "liberal" who had "become FURIOUS" over the flag display on account of the country's 250th anniversary.

Way to go @BassProShops! This looks great!

Happy 250th to everyone ... even those that don't appreciate their privilege of living in the Greatest Country on Earth!

?????????? pic.twitter.com/G9Mat4bSeX — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) July 1, 2026

@iAnonPatriot wrote, using politically loaded language, "Who gets this triggered over a flag..!? Lmao." The Daily Dot could not verify the man's political affiliation, as it was not stated by him in the video itself.

Others focused directly on the man's reaction in the clip. One commenter wrote that the store looked "proud doing business in America" and said it "looks pretty damn sweet."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @iAnonPatriot. The identity of the man in the video and the specific Bass Pro Shops location have not been confirmed.