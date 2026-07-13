A video posted to X shows a confrontation after a window washing company mistakenly cleaned the wrong house, prompting the homeowner to call police and reference a firearm. A window washer accidentally cleaned the wrong home, and instead of kindly talking through the mistake, the home owner threatened him with gun violence and called the police.

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A window cleaning crew accidentally cleaned the wrong house after mixing up the address. They apologized, explained the mistake, and weren’t even asking to be paid for the work.



Instead of accepting the explanation, the homeowner said he’d already called the police and told… pic.twitter.com/excQc5P5zU — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 13, 2026

According to the video, the window washing company mistakenly cleaned the homeowner's windows after confusing the address with a neighboring property. Instead, he called police and said, "I've got my Glock right here."

“You called the police, though?” asks one of the men who work for the window washing company. The man responds, “Absolutely. I’ve got my glock right here.”

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The video continues with the man explaining the situation. There was a miscommunication between himself and the window washer that was sent to clean the home. He was supposed to be working on the next door neighbor’s windows, but was mixed up with the address. He wasn’t asking the man to pay for the work, but that didn’t stop him from threatening him. Even as he explained it was a simple mistake, the tension continued to be an issue.

“We cleaned your whole house, right, on accident?” asks the man with the window washing business. The homeowner replies, “What the fu*k?” The window cleaner continued by saying they were supposed to be cleaning Stephanie’s house. By saying the next-door neighbor’s name, he may have been trying to diffuse the situation. It didn’t work.

The Homeowner Was Not Happy About the Window Washers' Mistake

The homeowner remained hostile until the video abruptly ended. We’re not shown how this situation ended up working out.

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X users had a lot to say in the comment section. Many were on the same page: the homeowner may face serious consequences for his response. “Depending on the state yelling and brandishing your firearm can get you arrested, don’t know why he would announce that, it’s not like he heard noise downstairs and wants to make sure it’s family instead of an intruder,” wrote one user. Another added, “Threats to use lethal force in the absence of a threat should be followed by a felony conviction and prison.”

Some didn’t understand how the window cleaners didn’t catch their mistake earlier in the process, questioning the video’s validity. “Modern cell phones put you at the correct location. This is fake. No such thing as wrong address anymore. Plus you check with the homeowner on arrival. Fake fake fake.”

While some users blamed the homeowner for his reaction, others wondered how the window cleaners made the mistake and didn’t notice their mix-up.