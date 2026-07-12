A video reshared on X is drawing attention after a South Carolina plant manager said an ICE raid left his workplace severely short-staffed. Federal authorities said 48 employees were detained on allegations they were in the U.S. without legal status, while two U.S. citizens were arrested.

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He is just one of the many people affected by the intense ICE crackdown on illegal immigrants on American soil since the re-election of President Donald Trump.

?WOW!!!



A plant manager in South Carolina who had his business raided by ICE says the entire production line is now, "A GHOST TOWN" and no one is showing up to work anymore.



"We went from having 100 employees to 24, it's sad."



He says illegal immigrant women were trying to… pic.twitter.com/gjXxMZcrBf — The Special Operation (@SpecialForceWeb) July 8, 2026

Plant Manager Recounts What Happened During the ICE Enforcement Operation

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"It's dead. When you look around there's nobody left." This was how the man described the atmosphere of his business when ICE was through with their raid. Apparently, the raid put a significant dent in the number of employees who worked to sustain the plant he managed.

He continued, "We went from having over 100 employees. . . We might have had 24 there today. It's sad." That's enough to shut a business operation down if you can't readily find the manpower to replace those you've lost.

He also seemed a bit traumatized while recounting the moment one of the ICE agents pointed a gun directly at him and demanded that he put a pair of handcuffs on. With the gun in his direction, he asked the ICE agent, "Are you gonna shoot me?"

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He said that after he heard the screams of his employees, he ran in to assess the situation, only to find 50 to 60 armed ICE agents, rounding up employees like sheepdogs gather sheep.

People in the comments are asking why the manager wasn't arrested as well, being that he was aware of the illegal immigrants working for him. And, allegedly, two Americans who were also arrested were charged with identity theft-stealing the identity of actual Americans to forge work documents for nearly 50 illegal workers.

One individual commented, "I hope the plant manager is arrested for hiring illegals. When the businesses are held accountable for hiring illegals it will stop."

Another X user wrote, "Now they can contact a staffing agency or do direct hire of citizens in the community that NEED a job! You can’t scream corporate profits are too high while advocating for the migrant population that work cheap and cause those profits!"

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What do you think? Should the manager be arrested along with the other two Americans who allegedly committed identity theft? One thing is certain, he'll never hire illegal workers again after ICE raised his business the way they did!

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the manager's account. The video reflects his description of the raid and does not show the events leading up to it.