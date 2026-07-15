Target Shopper Compares Plus-Size Clothing Sections

The amount of retail space dedicated to plus-size clothing compared with straight-size clothing has been the subject of ongoing debate. Most stores do not carry much for anybody outside of the straight sizes, and much of what they do carry is criticized by those within the community as universally unflattering.

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A video posted to X begins with a woman in Target saying that she is going to show the viewers how much room they have for plus size versus straight size clothing. The video highlights what the creator describes as a significant difference.

The woman pans the camera around to show a large women's section. The racks of clothing stretch far into the store. But when she looks for the plus-size section, the difference is noticeable. The creator points to what she says are three racks of plus-size clothing.

An oversized woman has entered Target to show you how bias and insensitive Target is against “plus sized people”



“It’s actually so annoying”



She shows all the sections of the store normal sized people get compared to the racks plus-sized people get



There is a very simple… pic.twitter.com/85mr7iZvRV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 14, 2026

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The video then cuts to a man explaining why retailers such as Target carry fewer plus-size items. The short answer is that big box retailers like Target need to carry what can sell the fastest. Unfortunately, plus size clothing is often not among that. As the man says, much of the inventory has been shifted online.

This video pulls into focus the priorities of the average viewer

The comments on this video, however, seemed more intent on fat-shaming than addressing why a bigger variety of clothes can't be carried in a store. Others said shoppers are looking for more style choices, not just more inventory.

"It's just business. People gain weight in vastly different ways, so it's difficult for clothing manufacturers to make off-the-rack clothing that fits plus-sized people universally. Too many returns and unsold items. So they prefer to market to the 0-16 sizes," a commenter wrote.

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Many retailers tend to have very basic plus size clothing. Not everybody wants that. Of course, finding a medium is difficult, especially with the "everything must go" mindset business owners have. But is it really so wrong for a person to complain that it is difficult to find clothes that fit them without having to take chances online?

The human body is diverse, and it is unfortunate that sellers tend to refuse to acknowledge that and focus on mass production instead. In a store as big as the one shown in the video, there should absolutely be more than just three small racks of plus size clothing available for people to buy.