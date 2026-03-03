An Italian exchange student is going viral on TikTok after his American host mom insisted on taking him to Olive Garden, despite his very vocal objections.

Alessandro’s American host mom, Rhonda, surprised him with a trip to Olive Garden, enthusiastically announcing, "Today’s your lucky day!" while coaxing the begrudging Italian out of the car.

Alessandro continued to resist and even begged to eat at a nearby McDonald’s instead, pointing out that it’s unlikely that any Italians work at Olive Garden.

“All you have that’s Italian is the name,” he said.

But Rhonda persisted in taunting her exchange student until she had him inside the restaurant. Ultimately, Alessandro conceded, “This is something against my will. Just so you know."

Both the exchange student and the host shared clips from the Olive Garden outing on separate social media feeds, revealing alternate POVs about the iconic fast casual restaurant.

The viral story emphasizes a content trend that shows Europeans’ appalled reactions to American cuisine. It’s a funny video genre that possibly rivals the popularity of “babies taste lemons” videos.

People following along as Alessandro reacted to Olive Garden’s microwaved “Italian” food and dining experience recognized familiar culinary tensions between the two cultures, as well as the humorous dynamic between host mom and exchange student.

Taking her Italian exchange student to dinner at a “very special place”

Rhonda posted a video captioned, “ trying Olive Garden for the first time. In the video, she repeatedly demanded Alessandro “Get out of the car,” as her Italian exchange student buckled his seatbelt and turned away.

“I'm not going anywhere,” Alessandro said.

“We are taking you to dinner at a very special place,” Rhonda said. “Today is your lucky day. Let's go.”

“Rhonda, why?” is TikTok’s new vocal stim

“Rhonda, why?” Alessandro pleaded. “I'm not going inside, just so you know.”

“You are,” Rhonda insisted.

“Mamma mia!” the Italian exclaimed. “I have to be mentally prepared for this.”

An Italian’s worst nightmare

TikTok users reacting to the videos of Rhonda torturing Alessandro by taking him to Olive Garden recognized familiar dynamics.

“My Italian exchange student HATED it,” replied @fatfatthesupercat.

@alexiasess pointed out, “an italians biggest nightmare 😭🙏.”

“I loved Olive Garden until living in Sicily for three years. Haven’t eaten there since I’ve been back,” wrote @charli_._anne.

