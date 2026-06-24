It Was Just a Rainy Afternoon and a Puddle — but the Dad Who Stomped Through It With His Toddler Has the Internet Feeling Things

A TikTok posted by @bestest.pal showing a father and his toddler daughter splashing and stomping through puddles on a rainy suburban lawn has drawn significant engagement on TikTok.

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The father, a tattooed man in a green shirt, carries his daughter, dressed in pink, before joining her in the puddles. The lawn is wet, the sky overcast, and neither of them appears to care.

He then lifts his daughter, sets her down, and they stomp through standing water together on an otherwise ordinary afternoon. The video, which was reshared on X by @Rainmaker1973, drew warm reactions in the comments.

Many commenters responded with personal recollections. One commenter wrote, "Too true!. Baking, cycling, camping and pink guitars!! Shared experiences give meaning to joy."

The rain also brought back several memories. "There is nothing like a child playing in the rain," one commenter wrote. "I did it myself many moons ago. I think I might try it again the next time it rains."

The TikToker @bestest.pal is known for uploading similar childhood memories and videos with pets, and people on the internet seem to love them.

Too true!

Baking, cycling, camping and pink guitars!!

Shared experiences give meaning to joy. pic.twitter.com/uWwfA66lf7 — edward kirkpatrick ?? (@eddeindeed1) June 23, 2026

One commenter reflected on how quickly children grow. "Enjoy these moments because they grow up way too fast," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter described a similar tradition with their daughter. "I still do this with my daughter and she's 28," the commenter wrote. "We have since added my granddaughter to doing [sic] this with us."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @bestest.pal. The identities of the father and the child featured in the video have not been confirmed.