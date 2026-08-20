‘Is America Poisoning Americans?’: Viral TikTok Showing Jelly-Like Juice, Rubbery Watermelon, and Stretchy Cheese Sparks Food Safety Debate

A TikTok compilation of strange food currently has people wondering if some common grocery items are being contaminated or substituted with artificial ingredients. The video was first posted on TikTok by the account @sceneunlocked001 and has over 104,000 likes as of publication. On X, viewers shared theories about food processing and suggested Americans were being "poisoned."

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The video shows a number of odd food textures and appearances. One shows a dark red-purple liquid being poured from a container; the thick substance that the woman pouring it says is supposed to be beet and carrot juice. But the liquid spills out in a semi-solid manner and can even be held with bare fingers due to its jelly-like consistency.

Other examples are a watermelon which has an unusually rubbery feel, a banana that bends considerably without breaking, cheese that stretches into long, plasticky strands, and an onion that appears translucent and does not melt or cook when held under water. This video also features a rather unusual citrus fruit with a distorted shape.

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On X, the strange foods led to strong reactions. One commenter asked, "Is America poisoning Americans?"

While some attributed the issue to food companies, to lab-grown food, or to supposed chemicals, others cited that the regulations in Europe, Africa, and other places were more stringent. Some commenters noted that unusual textures can have straightforward explanations.

Some of the foods' oddities in the compilation may naturally occur or result from how they are handled and stored. The Postharvest Research and Extension Center at the University of California, Davis, which is backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, found watermelons can suffer chilling injury after being exposed for a long time to temperatures below approximately 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius).

Symptoms may involve alterations in the texture, flavor, and color of the flesh, possibly becoming water-soaked and mealy.

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Bananas are also susceptible to cold. According to UC Davis, bananas that are exposed to temperatures below approximately 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) may suffer chilling injury, which affects both their ripening and their internal quality.

Now, coming to the reason for the strange appearance of the citrus fruit. The citrus bud mite, as stated by UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, can feed within developing buds and as a result cause the flowers and fruit to become severely distorted. Likewise, the cheese in the video is not invariably plastic; McDonald’s lists milk, cream, water, sodium citrate, salt, cheese cultures, and other ingredients in its pasteurized processed American cheese.

The natural explanations for some items in the video do not confirm that all the food shown is safe to consume. Since it is not known where the food came from or how it was stored, the Daily Dot could not reliably judge each food item.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the origin, handling, or storage conditions of the food items shown in the video. The scientific explanations cited apply to documented phenomena and are not assessments of the specific items shown.