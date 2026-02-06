Skip to Content
“Olympic fit check”: International Olympians show off their team outfits on social media

From unboxing videos to makeshift fashion shows, Olympic athletes are sharing it all online.

8:00 AM CST on February 6, 2026

olympians share uniforms swag on tiktok
@muzili052396/TikTok/@_jacksonharvey/TikTok/@lauranoltee/TikTok/@usskiandsnowboardteam/TikTok

The Winter Olympics are coming up, which means that not only is it time for athletes to take to the ice and snow, but also, it's time for them to show off their Olympic 'fits.

As uniforms arrived worldwide, Olympians recorded unboxings and posted quick try-ons. From following viral trends to simple unboxing videos, the best of the best had fun with it. Some danced, while others kept it simple with mirror shots. Still, each video focused on the fit, the colors, and the little design details.

@lauranoltee

some fits from our Olympic kit ?❤️? which one’s your favorite? #olympics #wintersport #milanocortina2026 #haul @Debbie

♬ Originalton - Laura Nolte

However, Olympians aren't the only ones posting, as volunteers were excited to also share their outfits and swag with viewers. TikTok viewers also noticed clear differences between countries. Some uniforms looked sleek and tailored, yet others went louder with patterns and color. 

The videos gave everyday viewers a preview of what to expect on the opening day of the XXV Winter Olympic Games, which run from Feb 6 to 22 in Italy.

Olympians preview their Olympic uniforms on TikTok

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard team opted to use a viral trending sound to "complain" about wearing matching outfits.

us snowboarding team olympic look
@usskiandsnowboardteam/TikTok
Figure skater Hannah Lim of South Korea went with a traditional unboxing of all of her different outfits. She had fun sharing each piece, as well as her opinion on them.

south korea olympic uniform unboxing
@h.annahlim/TikTok

Finnish nordic combined skier Wille Karhumaa rocked to music and shared his gear haul outside on a porch surrounded by snow.

finland olympic uniforms
@willekarhumaa/TikTok
Canadian athlete Juliette Pelchat tried on each piece of her Lululemon-branded gear one by one. The company responded to her video saying, "Icy gear. Fresh motivation."

team canada olympian tries on clothes
@jubespelchatt/TikTok

Various members of the Chinese team posed and danced for the camera, showing off some very cute and stylish outfits.

team china olympic uniforms
@muzili052396/TikTok
The German athletes had fun with it, as Laura Nolte posed with her teammate Deborah Levi. They shared what event or activity each outfit was for, as well.

team germany tries on olympic outfits
@lauranoltee/TikTok

French speed skater Mathieu Belloir "knocked" on the camera to show off his looks. The angle makes it look like he's knocking on a security camera.

france olympic uniforms swag
@les.freres.belloir/TikTok
People couldn't help but make fun of the Australian team's fashion, which some said felt very basic compared to other designs. Mogul Skiier Jackson Harvey posted a video with his Olympic teammate, posing in their various outfits to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," changing clothes to the beat of the song.

@_jacksonharvey/TikTok

"Of course, the Australian outfits are so underwhelming compared to other countries (I’m Australian)," one viewer wrote.

Volunteers share their swag, too

Meanwhile, Olympic volunteer Rina broke down all the items she received as a volunteer of the games, from waterbottles to base layers.

@rinaakarpv/TikTok

Another volunteer tried on each of his uniform outfits for the camera and talked about the comfort and fit of them.

olympic volunteer uniforms
@grantdean3/TikTok
Catch coverage of the Games of the XXV Winter Olympics starting on Friday, Feb 6, on all your NBC/Peacock services.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

