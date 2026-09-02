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Man Says Restaurants Should Pay Servers More Instead of Relying on Customers—’They Can’t Just Rely on Tips’

By Reni

8:11 AM CDT on September 2, 2026

Influencer calls out restaurants amid tipping culture outrage on TikTok.

Influencer calls out restaurants amid tipping culture outrage on TikTok.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @christophergambin46

An influencer discussed tipping culture in America in a new TikTok video, arguing that restaurants should pay servers an appropriate wage in addition to tips. The video focused on the hourly wages some tipped workers receive and the responsibility of restaurants to compensate their employees.

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In the video, @christophergambin46 discussed the challenges faced by service industry workers who rely on tips to supplement their income. He shared an image showing servers at an establishment earning $2.13 per hour and questioned whether workers should have to rely on customer tips to make a living.

The establishment left it up to customers to decide whether to tip based on the information. He said his concern was not just the hourly wage but also the expectation that customers would help cover servers’ income through tips.

@christophergambin46

I’m definitely a good tipper and usually get at least 20% of whatever the total is but saying that your servers only make $2.13 an hour and their livelihood literally depend depends on how much you tip they should just increase the minimum wage of the waiter or waitress in my opinion, what are your thoughts? ? #waiter #waitress #waitressproblems #waitressproblem #waitresstok

♬ original sound - christopher0410
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He said it was the restaurant owner’s responsibility to pay their workers more money. Although he acknowledged that food establishments don’t typically pay minimum wage, he didn’t understand the logic behind it. 

The creator said, “They can’t just rely on tips for their livelihood…” He added that people working at restaurants should earn at least the minimum wage to make ends meet. He also expressed sympathy for service workers earning a little over $2 an hour.

According to the creator, even if workers chose these jobs voluntarily, they should not be expected to work for such low pay. He reiterated that these low-paying restaurants should pay servers an “appropriate” wage. 

Viewers Respond to Influencer’s Criticism of Restaurant Tipping Practices

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His video about tipping culture in America drew 1.1 million views as of publication. The comments included a range of reactions after he prompted followers and fellow TikTokers to share their thoughts. 

Many commenters said they agreed with the creator about it not being their responsibility to tip, even though some said they regularly tip. A user mentioned, “They are trying to make it such a guilt trip and demand at the same time.” 

Image Credit: TikTok | @christophergambin46

Other commenters expressed surprise that people were willing to work for as little as $2 an hour. One user expressed their astonishment and called the reported pay "slavery." Another chimed in, saying, “(It’s) Modern day slavery.” 

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Some users said the reported wages were why they did not tip at restaurants, while others said they did not want to encourage what they described as unfair pay. Others questioned whether paying workers such low wages was legal.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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