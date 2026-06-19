‘Imagine Food or Gas Was Scarce’: TikTok Video of Trader Joe’s Tote Bag Fight Draws 1 Million Views

TikTokers are stunned after fights break out at Trader Joe’s for their viral limited-edition tote bags for $2.99. The bags, which returned to shelves recently, have drawn hours-long lines at Trader Joe's stores.

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While the outside of the store appears to be filled with people patiently waiting, there’s a completely different story on the inside. A TikTok shared by @nicholasballasy has gone viral with over 1 million views as of publication.

According to the video shared by the TikToker, a store employee appeared to be standing guard over a box of the bags. The man was surrounded by a sea of customers eagerly waiting to grab a bag.

With commotion around him because of the crowd, he was seen requesting people to stop and listen to his instructions. Once he grabbed their attention, he informed the crowd about the “load of bags” that were going to be bought out gradually.

@nicholasballasy Shoppers fighting to get Trader Joe’s mini striped tote bags. The situation escalated quickly. ♬ original sound - Nicholas Ballasy

When the man attempted to restock the box, people were already bombarding the employee with requests. Some were asking for particular colors, others wanted two or more bags.

However, before the man could unwrap the bags from the packaging, an individual was seen snatching the last pair. The moment the employee cut open another box, the crowd rushed the display.

Shoppers pushed and grabbed at the bags simultaneously, with several seen snatching items from the box.

Some shoppers were seen leaving the scene right after. One individual who was walking out said, “This is ridiculous…” Fellow TikTokers also had similar sentiments.

TikTokers are ‘Horrified’ About Fights Breaking Out Over Tote Bags

The TikTok video has gained over 4,000 comments and 55,000 likes from viewers. Many have commented on the situation. Some TikTokers were “horrified” at the scene that had unfolded over a bag.

A user wondered what would happen if a real crisis were to take place. They said, “Imagine food or gas was scarce…Like, this is horrifying.”

Some users felt ‘embarrassed’ to own one because others might assume they also fought to get a bag. One such person commented, “This is exactly why I refuse to own a TJ tote. I’m embarrassed everyone will think I did this to get one.”

All this for a Trader Joe’s tote bag?? ?? pic.twitter.com/OOeuDxV3we — Based Jessica (@RealJessica) June 18, 2026

Others believed the situation could have been better handled by the employees at the store. They said, “The store handled this so wrong.”

A user who resonated with this comment suggested, “They should have a rule that you need to spend $50 and have the totes with the cashiers.”

A verified account on X reposted the viral TikTok and was equally baffled by the situation. After attaching the video, they wrote, “All this for a Trader Joe’s tote bag?”

The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @nicholasballasy on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these events. The names of the individuals in the video and the location of the Trader Joe's store are unconfirmed.