‘I’m Gonna Cry’: A Teacher With a Master’s Degree Found Out She Earned More as a College Barista and X Has Some Thoughts

A woman said she made more money as a college barista than she does now as a teacher with a master's degree, after seeing her paycheck. Although she did not disclose the exact amount, she said she was certain she earned more as a barista than she does now.

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According to the video shared by @WallStreetApes on X, the woman said, “I’m gonna cry…” after finding out her compensation.

The woman noted she holds a master's degree and said she feels underpaid as an educator. The narrator from the video shared by the verified account said the issue was how much teachers are paid in America.

American went to college and got a Masters Degree. She worked hard, did all the right things and got a job as a teacher



She just got her paycheck



“I'm gonna cry. I'm actually gonna cry. I have a master's degree — I made more as a barista working in college”



The national… pic.twitter.com/ijF67pbEDF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

He then broke down a few statistics about the annual salary of a teacher in the USA. The narrator cited the reports from the National Education Association. According to the site, the national average starting salary for a teacher is $48,112.

For someone with experience as a full-fledged teacher, it would amount to an annual salary of $74,495. However, the cost varies for those involved in public education.

An educator at a public school would ideally earn about $74,495 per year, which is reportedly a 3.5% increase from last year’s salary. But the price can dip below the starting salary.

According to the website, full-time education support professionals earn about $38,494 in a year. The woman did not specify which category of educator she belongs to.

Some Users Say She Should Have Researched Teacher Pay First

The account's caption argued that while teacher pay increases gradually, it isn't enough to keep up with rising costs. That’s considering inflation and the rising cost of affordable housing and healthcare.

Many users pointed out that although the education sector offers stability, it does not always guarantee high pay. That is, unless one reaches a higher position, such as a principal.

These are the things you are supposed to research before getting a degree. You shouldn't be shocked by the payday AFTER you graduate. — Je Suis Charlie Kirk (@SuisKirk33160) June 30, 2026

Users mentioned that perhaps the woman should’ve referred to the available data before jumping into teaching as a career.

They asked, “So, she knew exactly what a teacher got paid before she started this little venture, still went to school, took out debt, got the first check, and is surprised?”

Others pointed out that having a Master’s degree does not guarantee a high remuneration. One such user criticized, saying, “You can’t just get a Master’s degree and expect to make six figures…”

Editor's Note: The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @WallStreetApes on their X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details.