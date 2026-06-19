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“The TMNT Are Outsourcing”: Iguana Takes Slice of Pizza and Walks Away in Viral Video

2:23 PM CDT on June 19, 2026

Iguana Grabs Slice of Pizza in Viral X Video, Sparking Debate

Iguana Grabs Slice of Pizza in Viral X Video, Sparking Debate

|Image Credit: X/@hoodwild_

A video shared on X shows an iguana helping itself to a slice of pizza, and he's enjoying his Little Caesar's that he got through using his manners.

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In a video posted on X, two friends were enjoying a Little Caesar's pizza outside while sitting on the ground. As they're eating, an iguana can be seen approaching the group.

Poking his head into the box, the iguana looks like it is about to steal a piece of pizza. When one of the young adults takes a slice out for themselves, the other gets a piece for the iguana.

The girl can be seen laughing as the iguana appears to take a bite. Seemingly satisfied, the iguana pops his head out of the box, pizza slice in his mouth, before walking a few feet away.

The Viral Pizza Moment Prompted Both Jokes and Health Concerns

Many X users in the comments referenced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, whose favorite food is pizza. One commenter wrote, "The TMNT are outsourcing."

Others, understandably, were concerned about the iguana's health, since human food is not made for the consumption of non-human stomachs.

Another commenter said, "maybe don't let wild animals eat human food, since their stomachs are not made to digest our highly processed and chemical filled food. garuntee [sic] that lizard is dead now".

Several commenters noted that wildlife experts generally discourage feeding wild animals human food. Not just for digestive reasons, but because it can also upset the natural ecosystem and make animals less afraid of or reliant on humans.

In this case, though, it was a cute moment between species, and showing that everybody loves pizza, even the reptiles.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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