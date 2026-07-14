A teenager is being praised after helping a woman experiencing a brain bleed during an unexpected encounter. In a news video posted to X, this couldn’t be more true. A 17-year-old couldn’t sleep, so he went to his family’s workshop early in the morning. Being there allowed him to save the life of a woman who was unknowingly suffering from a brain bleed.

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17-year-old Alabama teen helps save a 76-year-old woman who was unknowingly suffering from a brain bleed.



Fannie Garner, 76 and Johnson Thompson, 17, have reunited after the teen helped the woman after he saw her stumble out of her car.



Thompson was up working at 5 am because… pic.twitter.com/NyAPOaErtq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2026

Johnson Thompson’s inability to get some rest after suffering from an injury of his own led him to the workshop, where he encountered Garner. Fanny Garner was driving when she suddenly pulled into a parking lot and exited her car in a daze.

“She parked across the street in a parking lot,” Thompson said. “She got out of her car and she was stumbling around. So, I went out to the end of our parking lot to check if she was okay. That’s when she explained to me that she had a terrible headache and was wanting to know where the nearest emergency room was.”

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Unknown to Garner at the time, she was suffering from a serious condition: A brain bleed that could have ended her life. Although she drove 20 miles to get to that parking lot, she has no memory of her trip. Thankfully, Thompson was there to assist her. He called 911, and waited with her until the ambulance arrived.

Woman Reunites With Teen Who Helped Her Get Emergency Care

After getting treatment for her brain bleed, Garner’s family wanted to find Thompson to thank him properly. They described him as an angel and a hero. They were thankful someone paid attention and was able to help their loved one through a scary medical emergency.

The kind moment made a life-long bond between the two families. “I will never ever forget him. We already have plans for his graduation, and that’s next year," Garner said. This moment restored this community’s faith in humanity. There are good people out there ready to help.

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X users were happy to see such a wonderful story. Surviving a brain bleed is no joke, and the special relationship the pair formed following the event was wholesome.

“This is the America I want to live in,” wrote one commenter. “Oh my! I had a brain bleed a couple of years ago so I know how dangerous that can be! God bless you both!!,” added another.

Someone else penned, “Happening in the greatest country in the world. Caring people who choose to help others. A world class emergency response system that can save people within minutes of a crisis. Thanks be to God!!”

A person in the comments shared this is not the first time this teenager has shown kindness. “We personally know this young man, and this is not surprising. He is a hard worker and has the kindest heart,” they wrote.