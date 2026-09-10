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‘I Swear to God, Bro, I Can’t Make This Up’: Man Says His Date Asked if He Had Autism After Calling Him ‘Interesting’ All Night

4:44 AM CDT on September 10, 2026

TikToker gets asked if he’s autistic on a date.

TikToker gets asked if he’s autistic on a date.

|TikTok/@777pres

TikTok from creator @777pres, uploaded in November 2025, shows him recounting a date in which a woman asked if he had autism after repeatedly calling him "interesting." The video has drawn over 238,100 likes and 8974 comments as of publication.

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The TikToker opens the video by saying he does not think he will date again, before going into his date story. He said the date began normally, with the two of them doing what he described as "cool stuff."

He says the woman repeatedly called him funny and interesting, prompting him to ask her what she meant by "interesting," since he felt the word could be interpreted in multiple ways depending on tone or intent. He pushed back on the description more than once, noting that the phrasing "could be read kind of differently."

She repeated the same answer before he pressed her again. When she finally gave in, she asked, "Do you have autism?"

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The creator said he was stunned, telling viewers, "I swear to God, bro, I can't make this up." He said he did not have autism, though he added he "might," before clarifying that any traits he might have would not be noticeable to someone meeting him for the first time.

He ended the video by saying the experience left him hesitant to go on another date anytime soon, framing the moment as a turning point for how he views dating going forward.

Commenters responded with a mix of requests for more information and personal anecdotes of their own. One asked for missing context about what led up to the question. They wrote, "We're missing the part where you tell us what you were doing or saying."

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Another described a similar experience from a workplace setting. They wrote, "my coworker FIRST DAY I met them, asked if I have Aspergers!!? girrrrlll."

Someone else admitted to asking a similar question themselves in the past. They wrote, "That's something I'd say or ask on the first date (and I have)."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identity of the woman involved. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account as shared on TikTok.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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