A TMZ video reshared on X by @MatrixMysteries has sparked debate online after it appeared to show additional footage of a confrontation between a Cinnabon employee and two customers. The clip prompted many commenters to argue that the newly shared footage provided more context than earlier videos circulating online.

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According to the TMZ report, earlier coverage of the incident relied on limited footage. Commenters said the newly shared video offered additional context about the interaction. But with the new evidence on film, people are realizing that the story was completely misunderstood.

Somali customers deliberately taunted a Cinnabon worker until she snapped.



They got kicked out, changed outfits, and came back to harass her again.



She was the victim of repeated provocation.



The media flipped the story to paint her as the villain. pic.twitter.com/pCgVsuYfPZ — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) July 21, 2026

The newly shared footage appeared to show that Cinnabon employee, Crystal Wilsey, had been harassed by the same two Somali customers multiple times. She can be heard telling them, "You can go and pretend to be five different people, I still know who the f*** you are."

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From Crystal's testimony and from the brief interaction between her and the Somali customers in the video, they appear to be taunting her on purpose. She said they returned at different times and even wore different outfits in an attempt to hide their identity and reenter the store for a confrontation.

It is unclear what led to the repeated confrontations shown in the footage. The video alone does not establish why the customers returned to the store. One of the partners, the woman, can be seen holding her smartphone and pointing it at Crystal while moving toward her and speaking to her in a taunting tone. The footage appears to show that she was apparently trying to get a negative reaction out of her on camera.

Frustrated with the constant harassment, Crystal pointed at her while stammering, desperately trying to get her point across and remain level headed. At one point in the video, Crystal stuck both her middle fingers up at the woman's phone, clearly in a fit of defensive frustration. But the more she tried to ward them off with aggressive reactions, the further they tried to provoke her.

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This X user said, "She should have called the police and had them trespassed never to enter the place of business again."

Many commenters echoed that suggestion, arguing the situation should have been handled through store management or law enforcement.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify what occurred before the confrontation or the claims made by those involved. The report is based on publicly available video footage and statements shared in the TMZ report.