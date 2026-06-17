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“I Have Become So Good at Pressing That No Tip Button”: Woman Sparks Debate Over Tipping

2:17 PM CDT on June 17, 2026

Woman talks about experiences that don't deserve a tip.

Woman talks about experiences that don’t deserve a tip.

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X, Canva

Tipping remains a common practice in many service industries. If someone is working hard to prepare something for you, they deserve a tip in return. However, some people are becoming more upset with the state of customer service, and do not believe that giving a tip should be expected.

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In a video posted to X, a woman explained why she has become more comfortable skipping tips. “Not proud of it but man enough to admit it, I have become so good at pressing that ‘no tip’ button,” she said. “Why? Because you did absolutely nothing. When I walked up to the counter, you just stared at me, so then I had to be the one to start a conversation with you, and you’re the one who is getting paid to work here.”

She continued to talk about how people fear AI and robots will take their jobs, and she said, “As they should. She continued, “At least they say ‘Hi, how are you?’ and then, ‘Thanks, have a great day.’ You can’t even do that, and you’re not looking at me anyway, so I guess it’s not different than a computer doing your job. Be better.” 

Many commenters agreed with her view. One X commenter wrote, “I thoroughly agree with this girl. I worked in the service industry for 25 years in New York City.  We worked our asses off for the tips we made. These days? These entitled fucking brats? No way. I feel bad for Uber and Lyft drivers; those are the ones that I tip now”. Another X user said, “It is getting so tiring! You get bread, and it has a tip button at Panera or a pizza place. Wth! NO!”

Another commenter said, “My cheat code is when they turn that screen towards me, I say 'Oh, I'll be paying cash,’ then pay in cash. Really pisses them off because they have to do extra work”

However, not everyone was in agreement. Many commenters said they’d rather tip the person because they feel not only do they deserve it, but it’s good karma that will eventually come back to them.

“I love to tip as someone who works for tips. I feel it comes back to me. You get what you give. I’d rather my money go there instead of taxes,” wrote one X user. “If you are going to eat out, pay the people making your food a tip. Entitled greedy bastards. Make your own food if you don’t want to tip the people slaving away for you to eat that food,” added another.

While some people feel frustrated by the state of tipping culture, many people agree that giving a tip is the right thing to do when someone is completing a service for you.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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