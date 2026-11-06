Former Gym Worker Reveals Gym Member’s Double Life on TikTok

A TikTok user named Virgo, who goes by @klairelena, shared a story about a man she encountered while working at a gym. She claimed that the man was living a double life, using his friendly personality at the gym to conceal his relationship and family. She also alleged that he had accumulated hundreds of dollars in unpaid membership fees. At the time of publication, the video had received 1.1 million views and 794 comments.

Virgo begins by explaining that many men lead double lives at the gym. She previously worked at a gym's front desk, where she said she encountered several men who used the gym as a place to cheat on their partners.

"So there's this guy at my gym, and he was super friendly to everybody. He would talk to everybody and anybody. So I thought, oh, that's just in his nature to be, you know, kind, talkative, whatever," she says.

Virgo explains that whenever the man came in, she would ring him up for a drink. He would buy one and chat with her before heading off to complete his workout.

Eventually, he asked for her number. Virgo, who was newly single at the time, gave it to him. One day, he texted her, but she said he was on some "freaky s--t," so she decided not to respond.

Some time passed, and Virgo eventually noticed that the man hadn't visited the gym in a while. One day, she checked her Instagram DMs and found a message request from a woman she didn't know. The message read, "see you at the gym, bookie."

Confused, Virgo responded. The woman then asked whether she knew a man, providing his full legal name rather than the name he had given Virgo at the gym.

"I was like, yeah, I do know him. Like, why? What's up? Proceeds to tell me that that's her man. Um, I don't know if they were married, but they had, like, seven kids together," she says.

Virgo said she had no idea the man had a partner or children, and she immediately began apologizing. She explained to the woman that she and the man had spoken at the gym and exchanged numbers, but she hadn't responded to his message.

The woman reportedly told Virgo that this was something he regularly did. She also explained that he bought drinks whenever he visited the gym because he hadn't been paying his membership fees. Virgo said she was able to confirm that he had outstanding payments.

The woman eventually apologized for initially lashing out at Virgo, and the two continued talking. Virgo said she couldn't believe the man had not only concealed his relationship and family but had also allegedly used his drink purchases to distract from his unpaid membership fees.

"He owed us hundreds of dollars. And this is a grown ass man. Like, you are too f-----g old to be doing s--t like that," she says.

TikTok Users Say Gyms Aren't the Problem When It Comes to Cheating

The story prompted a discussion about whether gyms are common places for people to cheat on their partners. Several commenters argued that infidelity has more to do with the person than the location.

"A cheater will cheat. Doesn't matter the location," one user wrote.

Another commenter shared a similar perspective, writing, "as someone who works at a gym.. it's a yes and a no depends on the man ladies."

Others praised Virgo for how she handled the situation when the man's partner reached out to her.

"I love that you're a girls[sic] girl like I wish more women were like this cuz u ask them if they speak with so and so and they act like you're accusing them of something," another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @klairelena, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.