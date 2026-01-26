Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

“I got like hella money” has fully taken over as TikTok’s new favorite phrase—now the backlash has begun

The original beatbox now clocks in at over 40 million views on TikTok.

5:30 AM CST on January 26, 2026

i got like hella money 5 bucks
@shutthekellup/TikTok/Dulya Ya/Shutterstock

It's the lifecycle of a meme. Now, "I Got Like Hella Money" creator said he won’t stop singing just because the popular people are being contrarians.

Featured Video

TikTok creator Kell Martin, @shutthekellup, wrote a viral song that quickly became a meme as social media users added the song to their content in January 2026. Now Martin says “the fun police” showed up to proclaim, “joke’s over.”

@oliolioxinnfree/TikTok, using i got hella money audio on tiktok "me in 3rd grade when my dad died on the show cops and my teacher gave me 5 bucks for the vending machine when she found out."
@onlyymarcel/TikTok, using i got hella money audio on tiktok "me when my parents send me more money than what i asked for"
@Irajx/TikTok, using i got hella money audio on tiktok "when i ask my dad to send 25 and he sends 50"
@oliolioxinnfree/TikTok, @onlyymarcel/TikTok, @lrajx/TikTok  

TikTok creators danced and added their own context to Martin’s song that emphasizes the feeling that you’ve got “hella money,” when in fact you have just a little bit.

Advertisement

Martin’s original post, shared on Jan. 2, 2026, featured a $5 bill that he sang and beatboxed about.

He repeated the lyrics, “I’ve got like hella money,” and joked that others are “poor.” The hilarious post quickly accumulated millions of views, and its sound has been used over 125 thousand times on TikTok. Martin held up a 5 dollar bill while beatboxing. He sang the lyrics, “I’ve got hella money.” 

@benjammins/Tenor
Advertisement

Martin said he won’t stop singing just because the popular people are being contrarians.

Martin discussed the lifecycle of a meme in a clip shared on Jan. 16, 2026. He said, “You know, every meme has a cycle. And it's kind of funny now being the victim of one of those cycles.”

He referred to the I’ve got hella money meme he launched and said, “I think we've reached the point now where everyone who hated it all along are coming out of the woodwork. The fun police have come to crash the party.”

Advertisement

“Um, hot take: Hella money was never funny,” Martin suggested. He went on to claim that the phrase, “And jokes over” is “popular person human.”

@shutthekellup

the irritating part of all meme cycles #fyp

♬ original sound - kell yeah!

“It's the same way every time,” he explained. “There are genuinely people who find it unfunny, which is normal. Then there are just people who want to be contrarian and ruin the fun for everyone. Then enough of those people raise their voice loud enough that everyone's like, yeah, we're done. And then they move on.”

He continued, “The memes don't last forever. But you guess what? I will. Because I'm immortal.” 

Advertisement

People in the comments respected the mic drop and shared support for Martin's creativity.

“Don't worry, King, they don't understand you as we do,” said one in response. "It’s ok cuz u got hella money n they don’t," jokes another.

@dojikkomori/TikTok

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

BuzzBallz is auctioning off a $35k engagement ring that looks like one of its canned cocktails

"You may need to get your partner into rehab."

January 26, 2026
Trending

People are deleting TikTok because of its new privacy policy and ownership. Are they right to?

Did TikTok’s ownership change quietly reshape how the app handles personal data?

January 25, 2026
Trending

“Dystopian AF”: Buy now, pay later for rent is being tested. Folks are alarmed

Welcome to the financialization of everything.

January 25, 2026
Viral Politics

Joe Rogan suggests Trump is using ICE to distract from the Epstein Files: “They said they released them, but what did they release?”

"Welcome to reality, Joe," one wrote.

January 25, 2026
Trending

People are sharing the best iShowSpeed clips in honor of his hitting 50M subscribers

"What just happened to my lips?"

January 25, 2026
Trending

Pets surfing down the stairs are wowing online audiences. Do viewers know they aren’t real?

AI has slithered itself into everything, but our animal videos? That's a step too far.

January 25, 2026
Advertisement