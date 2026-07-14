Working Mom Says She’s Done Chasing the ‘Have It All’ Lifestyle

A viral video is prompting discussion after a mother reflected on career burnout and wanting more time with her family. In the video, the woman reflects on societal expectations around careers and family. However, many people say that balancing a career and raising a family has become increasingly difficult as the cost of living and other financial pressures continue to rise.

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The video posted to X proves this. In it, a 40-year-old working woman laments her choices and how she fits in with society's expectations.

"I fell for it. Go to college, get the degree, you can have it all — career, kids, the whole thing. I don’t want to do it all anymore. I want to take my kids to school, pick them up, be there when they get home, chaperone field trips, volunteer, go to the gym, clean the house, do laundry, cook dinner… just be home," she says candidly in the video, adding, "It’s not worth it. Don’t fall for that sh**. Find a way to be with your family."

A 40-year-old working mom of two just said what a lot of women are quietly thinking after years in the corporate grind:



“I fell for it. Go to college, get the degree, you can have it all — career, kids, the whole thing.

I don’t want to do it all anymore.

I want to take my kids… pic.twitter.com/ezuV77ZQYP — Teddy - PolyBackTest.com (@Bitcoin_Teddy) July 13, 2026

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The video quickly struck a chord with viewers online.

"I just want to spend as much time with my kids and family as possible, what’s life if all we do is work while other benefit off us in the end, paying taxes and all just to give to newcomers so that they can stay home buy up all new properties and keep having kids," one commenter wrote.

For many, life isn't just about work

However, there are an equal number of comments on this video criticizing her opinions. "Dude what’s wrong with having a professional passion as a woman and mum??" asks one.

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While it is certainly a valid question to pose, it all stems back to how the individual themselves feels about working. It does not appear that the woman in this video is criticizing those who do decide to live life like that. It is just that she herself does not want to have that kind of existence.

"I'm there now. Yes. I raised my kids with me while working full time+ running a manufacturing operation. It was such a blessing, but now I'm burnt out. SO burnt out. I want to hang with my family, make plans, volunteer, do home improvement projects, but not be broke. Hard to do," another user said.

Indeed, it does appear that the root of all of this does come down to money. Many want to be able to live comfortably while pursuing their own interests and passions, but with a live-to-work society it just is not possible without money.

The discussion continued in the comments, where users debated work-life balance, career expectations, and the financial realities of raising a family.