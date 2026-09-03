‘I Don’t Want the Old Us Back’: Relationship Coach Says Couples Confuse One Good Conversation With Actually Starting Over

A TikTok video from creator @anthonydbrice, which has gathered more than 45,000 likes and several hundred comments at the time of writing, offered his perspective on what it means for a couple to genuinely start over after a difficult period.

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He said couples often mistake an emotional reconnection for genuine progress. They often get stuck in a cycle that typically begins with one heartfelt conversation that temporarily closes the distance between them, and then return to the same patterns that caused problems in the first place.

"We have one emotional conversation, say the right things, feel close for a few days, then end up right back in the same cycle that almost broke us," he said.

Brice listed several behavioral changes that are necessary for a reconciliation to hold, including communicating differently, listening differently, and handling conflict in new ways. Brice said the goal should not be restoring the relationship to what it was, but building a healthier version of it.

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"I don't want the old us back. I want a healthier us," he said. He added that a successful restart depends on treating past conflict as something to learn from rather than something to pretend never happened.

Brice ended the video by reiterating that starting over and going back are not the same thing. He said both partners must understand that a new chapter cannot include the same behavior that damaged the relationship.

Reactions to the video largely focused on Brice's message with additional perspectives on what genuine change requires. One commenter extended the idea to personal identity within a relationship. They wrote, "Starting over isn't just rebuilding the relationship. It's making sure the version of you that abandoned yourself doesn't come back either."

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Another commenter shared a personal account of their own long-term reconciliation. They wrote, "Took 2 years separate, then 4 years as friends & now back together. Best version of us that ever was."

Brice regularly posts relationship advice content aimed at communication and personal growth, arguing that reuniting with a partner only works if both people change their underlying habits rather than simply reuniting emotionally.

A separate commenter pushed back on the premise of starting over altogether, describing a preference for being wanted without needing distance first. They wrote, "i dont even wanna start over .. i need sb who wants me for me & not realize they want me fr once im gone" [sic].

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify any specific relationship circumstances referenced in this video. Brice presented his content as general relationship advice. The details above reflect the video shared on TikTok by @anthonydbrice.