‘I Can’t Afford a Second Child’: A Mom’s $92 Diaper and Formula Receipt Is Sending X Into a Full Debate About the Cost of Having Kids

A video posted by @WallStreetApes on X shows a mother saying that she just spent $92 on diapers and baby formula. The video sparked debate among users about the growing cost of raising children in the United States.

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The woman expressed frustration over the cost after purchasing necessities for her child: "I'm sorry. Who decided we could make diapers and formula the two most needed things when you have a child, the most expensive things on this planet?" she said. She also said the economy makes the idea of having a second child seem financially impossible.

The video drew reactions and conversations about inflation and the affordability of having children. Several social media users sympathized with the mother's concerns, as the costs of raising children have been rising steadily in recent years. Others pointed to what appeared to be a luxury car interior and designer accessories visible in the video, arguing her financial concerns were misplaced.

"Sell the luxury car, that's step one," one X user wrote. Another argued that "if you value life, you find a way."

American mother says she can’t have a second kid, not because she doesn’t want one but because she can’t afford it



This mother bought one can of formula and one box of diapers. It was $92



“Who in the f*ck decided we could make diapers and formula, the 2 most needed things when… pic.twitter.com/cTXbe0iWdl — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 23, 2026

The mother also said, "You can see how having one baby is expensive, but having multiple babies would just be undoable for a lot of families." Others suggested alternatives to cut costs such as breastfeeding instead of formula and using cloth diapers rather than disposable ones.

"Baby formula is also up about 45% over the last decade. Now this far outpaces inflation," the woman said. And according to Fortune, there was even a baby formula shortage globally in 2022. Market predictions didn't work, and new parents bore the brunt of that.

Yet some commentators point to things like:

Nails done, nice car, etc. Refuses to breastfeed, which is free. You can buy much cheaper diapers. People make it so much harder than it needs to be because of their little hang ups on everything. — LatentRift (@LatentRift) June 23, 2026

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify the woman's identity. The video and user reactions cited in this article were drawn from the original post by @WallStreetApes.