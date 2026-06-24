Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘I Can’t Afford a Second Child’: A Mom’s $92 Diaper and Formula Receipt Is Sending X Into a Full Debate About the Cost of Having Kids

8:26 AM CDT on June 24, 2026

This mom just started a debate about the cost of raising children in America

This mom started a debate about the cost of raising children in America

|Images via X/WallStreetApes

A video posted by @WallStreetApes on X shows a mother saying that she just spent $92 on diapers and baby formula. The video sparked debate among users about the growing cost of raising children in the United States.

Featured Video

The woman expressed frustration over the cost after purchasing necessities for her child: "I'm sorry. Who decided we could make diapers and formula the two most needed things when you have a child, the most expensive things on this planet?" she said. She also said the economy makes the idea of having a second child seem financially impossible.

The video drew reactions and conversations about inflation and the affordability of having children. Several social media users sympathized with the mother's concerns, as the costs of raising children have been rising steadily in recent years. Others pointed to what appeared to be a luxury car interior and designer accessories visible in the video, arguing her financial concerns were misplaced.

"Sell the luxury car, that's step one," one X user wrote. Another argued that "if you value life, you find a way."

The mother also said, "You can see how having one baby is expensive, but having multiple babies would just be undoable for a lot of families." Others suggested alternatives to cut costs such as breastfeeding instead of formula and using cloth diapers rather than disposable ones.

"Baby formula is also up about 45% over the last decade. Now this far outpaces inflation," the woman said. And according to Fortune, there was even a baby formula shortage globally in 2022. Market predictions didn't work, and new parents bore the brunt of that.

Yet some commentators point to things like:

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify the woman's identity. The video and user reactions cited in this article were drawn from the original post by @WallStreetApes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

‘I’m Not Even Driving’: A Passenger Refused to Get Out Over a Seatbelt Stop — Officers Dragged Him Out Anyway and X Can’t Stop Arguing About It

June 24, 2026
Culture

‘He Never Did a Day in Jail’: A Kentucky Father Says He Almost Got 20 Years for Assaulting the Man Who Abused His Daughter

June 24, 2026
Culture

‘Please Stop Reading About This Place Online’: A Tourist’s Glowing Review of America After Visiting 16 World Cup Cities Has Struck a Nerve

June 24, 2026
Trending

‘My Office Is 35 Degrees’: Bus Driver’s Heatwave Video Goes Viral as Debate Over Working Conditions Heats Up

June 24, 2026
Trending

“The Literacy Crisis is Screaming”: TikToker Says 50% of Americans Can’t Read Above a 6th Grade Level

June 24, 2026
Culture

It Was Just a Rainy Afternoon and a Puddle — but the Dad Who Stomped Through It With His Toddler Has the Internet Feeling Things

June 24, 2026
Advertisement