‘I Always Do It in the Customer’s Favor’: McDonald’s Manager Waves 2-Cent Tax on Hash Brown and Donates $10 Tip She Can’t Keep

A McDonald’s manager is going viral on TikTok after agreeing to pay the difference on a Hash Brown. With tax, the breakfast dish cost $2.02; without tax, $1.96. The moment was documented by an influencer who frequently posts similar content on his account.

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@blessastranger initially asked the woman at the fast food restaurant about the under-a-dollar menu. She confirmed that it no longer existed and may have been removed before she started working there.

However, she did suggest another menu with items under $3 and listed them: sausage muffin, sausage biscuit, burrito, hash brown, and a medium coffee. The man recording requested a Hash Brown.

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When it was time to pay, she refused to take the 2 cents and only accepted the $2. She said, “We're not doing the penny thing… I always do it in the customer's favor, so.”

The man was touched by her generosity and decided to offer her a $10 tip instead.

However, she wasn’t technically allowed to accept tips like that but chose to donate the money instead. The man acknowledged her kindness and generosity and asked her about her dream, which made her emotional.

The woman replied, “(I want) to be able to live comfortably and not be stressed out about money and taking care of my kids…” She explained that at the moment, she was living at her in-laws' place and wasn’t paying as much rent. And was also saving up for that dream.

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The McDonald’s Manager Did Steal Hearts But Sparked Debate on The Price of a Hash Brown

The video was shared on June 29, 2026, and has since received 690,000 views as of publication. Many of the TikToker’s followers praised the manager’s decision to donate the money rather than breaking the rules and keeping the tip.

Commenters also expressed surprise at the price of the hash brown. One user pointed out, “$2 for a hash brown is mad, what a world.” Another compared the prices to “back in the day” and claimed they could get two for the price of one.

Image Credit: TikTok | @blessastranger

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People also commended her for her demeanor and patience with comments like, “She’s a great manager!” and “She is way more chill…” One user wondered why employees weren’t allowed to take tips.

They pointed out, “Isn’t it crazy everywhere you go in America you can tip, but McDonald’s doesn’t allow their workers to take tips.” Similarly, the comments were flooded with both praise and shock.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @blessastranger. The identity of the McDonald's manager and the specific location have not been confirmed. McDonald's did not respond to a request for comment as of publication.