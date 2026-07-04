A woman has found herself in the ever-so-popular r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Reddit sharing an incident between her and her husband that left her feeling pretty sad and possibly questioning where she stands in her marriage.

Featured Video

According to the post, her husband flat out told her, “You’re nothing special to me,” during a heated conversation about him finding a new job after being fired from his last two.

What makes the situation more complicated is that his father recently died. However, based on the original poster’s explanation, she says he and his father were actually estranged and hadn’t spoken in about four years, aside from the brief contact they made after Hurricane Ian. She also says they only reconnected to confirm his father was okay, before communication became toxic again.

Clearly, there’s a lot going on in the story shared by u/yarn_b, and some commenters think she may need to take a step back from the situation despite everything her husband is currently dealing with.

Husband Loses Job and Father, Then Tells Wife She Isn’t Special

The original poster explains that her husband lost his first job, where he was making $56,000 a year, which she described as “the best job he ever had and likely could ever hope to get.” She says he lost it over “stupid shit… petty child work nonsense that he should know better than to do at age 46.”

He later interviewed for another job starting at $38,000, which would require him to handle front-end incoming operations. But after his father died, he pushed his start date back two weeks and ended up in a different role he told her he wasn’t equipped to handle.

She also says that despite his father's passing, they were estranged and hadn’t spoken in years. In fact, she stated she thought they both were under the impression that the next time they saw him would be at his funeral. And it was.

After the funeral, her husband started the new job, but within 60 days, she says he was fired again. She says he mentioned wanting counseling to help process the loss of his father, but since he lost his job, she encouraged him to find more work or apply for unemployment so he could afford it.

That led to a deeper conversation between them where she flat out told him that he doesn’t really communicate with her. During that argument, he reportedly said, “I don’t talk to anyone, and you’re nothing special to me.”

While some commenters suggested she distance herself from the situation, others were more blunt, saying he “sucks as a person” and telling her to pay attention to the overall pattern of behavior he’s been displaying.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the original poster's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.