A woman is airing out her husband on Reddit in the thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries after he seemed more concerned about a vacation with his buddies than her well-being after she fell down the stairs while pregnant.

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The woman, who goes by u/rkiddinright on the platform, started her rant by explaining that her husband was leaving for a motorcycle vacation in Italy with some friends. Just two hours after he left for the trip, she fell down the stairs at their home. At the time, she was 34 weeks pregnant and caring for their 2-year-old son.

Initially, she called her father, who came over along with her mother. She then texted her husband, assuming he had already gotten too far away and wouldn't be able to make it back in time. Surprisingly, he responded that he could be home within 10 minutes, signaling that he apparently hadn't actually started the trip yet and was still getting ready to leave.

After he arrived, they all headed to the hospital together.

The Woman Hinted That Her Husband Was More Worried About His Trip Than Her

After arriving at the hospital, the woman explained in her Reddit post that her husband immediately "started talking about his concerns." "He told me that his friends were waiting for him outside in case he still wanted to go on vacation," she wrote. "So, quite quickly, his question was whether I and the baby were doing well enough for him to go on vacation after all."

At that point, her arm was quite sore from the fall, though doctors later confirmed it wasn't broken. She would still need to wear a sling for the time being, all while being very much pregnant. According to the woman, her husband even asked the doctor whether the sling was really necessary and questioned whether she'd be able to lift their 2-year-old son.

She said he continued asking how long her hospital visit would take so he could decide whether to still go on the trip or tell his friends he might be able to catch up with them later by plane.

Eventually, she got tired of hearing about his vacation and told him, "If the holiday is so important to you, go ahead then; I'll manage on my own. Apparently, you find that important.” She later told Reddit users that she did not believe she could manage on her own but had grown frustrated with the discussion.

The couple was later sent to another department so doctors could check on the baby. She said he continued asking about the timeline of the visit even as doctors monitored the baby. They were eventually told they’d be there for about six hours.

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At that point, her husband retrieved his belongings from his friends and went home to grab a few things so he could stay with his wife. However, she says he only brought back her phone charger and none of the other items she had asked for.

When it was all said and done and they returned home, the husband ultimately went on the trip. His mother came to stay with his wife because, according to the woman, he had already spent a lot of money and effort planning the vacation.

Still, she couldn't help but feel upset by the situation. And judging by the reaction from commenters, many said she had every right to feel that way, with one person even calling her husband selfish.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.