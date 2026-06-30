A viral video claims to show a husband confronting his wife after receiving an unexpected voicemail. The video has attracted thousands of reactions. In the video posted to X, a man played a voicemail that shocked everyone, including his wife. The voicemail appeared to suggest she was having an affair.

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? CET HOMME DEVIENT VIRAL APRÈS AVOIR REÇU PAR ERREUR UN VOCAL DE SA FEMME DESTINÉ À UN AUTRE HOMME EN PLEIN TIKTOK



Alors qu’il filmait une vidéo où il coupait des légumes, il a découvert le message… et les internautes sont impressionnés par le calme avec lequel il a réagi.… pic.twitter.com/Slh1A2vtey — La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) June 30, 2026

“THIS MAN GOES VIRAL AFTER ACCIDENTALLY RECEIVING A VOICE MESSAGE FROM HIS WIFE MEANT FOR ANOTHER MAN RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF TIKTOK,” the caption of the video reads. “While he was filming a video where he was chopping vegetables, he discovered the message… and internet users are impressed by the calm with which he reacted.”

In the video, the man is chopping up watermelon. He begins playing a voice message where his wife is commenting on a missing ring. She’s asking if it’s on the bedside where she slept last, at another man’s house. The message suggested she may have been involved with someone else.

“I have got to get the ring back before Kyle sees,” she says in the message. “Because if he sees, he’s going to know something is up.” After hearing this unfold, the wife quickly asks where did he get that message from? Only to find out she had sent it to the wrong man. The message went to her husband, not the man she was having an affair with.

Woman Appears to Realize She Sent the Voicemail to the Wrong Person

“Where did you get that?” she asks. Kyle replies, “You sent it to me.” She quickly says she did not, but she soon realizes the mistake she made. “Is this a joke?” she cries out. Then suddenly she says, “This is just a joke, I am just pranking you.” He appears unconvinced.

“I’ve been suspecting you’ve been cheating on me,” he says. “I found your dating app profile today.” He then tells her that she will finally get her wish, a divorce. The woman is completely caught off guard, although she was the one having the affair.

The comment section was split, but the man’s eating habits were the main cause of concern. "The question is: "What does he eat???,” asked one person. Another added, “Yoghurt, watermelon and tobasco? Tf.” A commenter wrote, “Hold on what did bro put all in that yogurt dish watermelon, hot sauce, paprika, an EGG!!!??”

Other X users thought the situation was a set up. They believed the couple had fabricated the affair to get clicks and likes. “It's fake; they're used to doing that on their account,” one person wrote, noting that this isn’t the first time the duo has made a video like this. Another X user wasn’t buying what they were selling at all. “Do better with your skits,” they penned.

While opinions differed on whether the clip was genuine, commenters remained divided over both the alleged relationship and the man's unusual food combination.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video or determine whether the events unfolded as portrayed.