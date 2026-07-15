“How Do You Hire Someone and Do That?”: Video Appears to Show Woman Calling ICE on Workers at Her Home

In a video circling X, a woman is accused of calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the men she allegedly hired to work on her home, leading to a heated confrontation captured on camera.

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Woman in Lewiston, Maine hired illegal immigrants for a project then called ICE on them.



PATRIOT. ?? pic.twitter.com/8xgfcqW0sr — American AF ?? (@iAnonPatriot) July 14, 2026

The video starts in the middle of the conflict already unfolding. The video shows workers on staffolding by the home, doing some sort of construction work. ICE officers are surrounding them on the ground. A large crowd has gathered around to watch the situation unfold.

It appears that many of the people in the crowd are trying to help the workers. One woman is telling them about immigrant rights organizations that can assist them in contacting their families, finding a lawyer, and working to get them out of ICE custody. One woman can be heard providing contact information for immigrant rights organizations.

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People Confronted the Woman for Calling ICE

The woman who is recording the situation begins confronting the woman, who is older and walking with a cane. She tells the woman recording to get a life. She responds by saying, “You get a life. How do you hire someone and do that?” She continues, “That’s weird. How do you hire someone and do that? They’re fixing your home. They’re fixing your house! Your property! You’re so ungrateful.”

She continues by calling the woman a loser and saying her behavior is why she’s old and widowed. The exchange quickly became heated between everyone involved in the video.

The video was shared on an anti-immigration account on X. The caption of their post read, “Woman in Lewiston, Maine hired illegal immigrants for a project then called ICE on them. PATRIOT.”

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It’s not surprising that people had a lot of opinions about the video. Some were on the side of the original poster, writing comments like “Not too far from me. I'm going to send her some flowers,” and “I was just talking about doing something like this the other day.

Others were against the woman’s behavior and the unwavering support of ICE. “Scumbag move. Bet you the same people celebrating this are going to be in church Sunday acting like nothing happened. Not going to look good when your time comes to answer for your sins,” commented one person. Another wrote, “This not a patriot I’m pro ice and want illegals out also. This right here is a complete fucking scumbag move. It’s pieces of shit like this lady who gives us bad names. unreal you posting this proudly this is terrible. I hope they ripped everything off that house before deported.”

The video prompted sharply divided reactions, with commenters debating both the woman's actions and immigration enforcement.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or the claims made in the original X post.