The next time you eat at a hotel breakfast buffet, you might want to reconsider reaching for a scoop of scrambled eggs. A hotel employee disclosed the number of locations where their eggs are produced, and it’s probably not what you would expect.

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TikToker Liz (@elizabeth.emmert) is shown standing in the hotel kitchen in a video that has received over 10.8 million views. In the TikTok video, she puts a big plastic bag in the microwave to begin preparing the eggs.

She begins to reheat the liquid egg mixture without taking it out of the package. Liz takes the heated plastic bag out of the microwave to reveal the cooked mixture. The semi-cooked egg brick is then chopped till it resembles classic scrambled eggs.

“Make hotel scrambled eggs with me!! (You might never want them again),” is the text shown on the screen. Why hotel buffet employees don’t simply crack dozens of eggs by hand to prepare scrambled eggs the old-fashioned way was questioned by some users.

However, in order to save time and money, a lot of buffets and fast food restaurants use premixed egg concoctions. Members of the r/Ask subreddit debate the reasons behind the popularity of the premixed egg mixture in hotels.

? THIS IS HOW “HOTEL SCRAMBLED EGGS” ARE REALLY MADE — AND PEOPLE ARE GROSSED OUT



A hotel worker just showed what’s actually behind those breakfast trays.



Not cracked eggs. Not fresh pans.



A massive plastic bag of pre-mixed liquid eggs getting heated up in a microwave.



• No… pic.twitter.com/jCpl6yd1tA — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 26, 2026

“You can get them 15 quarts per case. Already mixed and homogenized. 5 quarts at a shot in a tilt skillet with oil. Scrambles in about five minutes – take out, serve, repeat. I did scrambled eggs for 250 in 45 minutes – 2 full cases. Equivalent of 40 dozen eggs, a person explained that heating the mixture rather than manually cracking eggs made more sense.

According to BroBible, one restaurant food supplier claims that the pre-mixed eggs only cost roughly 19 cents per ounce. Viewers asked in the comments whether cooking an egg mixture in a plastic bag could expose them to microplastics from the packaging.

One user commented, “Secret ingredient: Microplastics.” “They taste like they’re made exactly like that,” another user joked. A third user wrote, “This is actually exactly how i imagined them being made, therefore the reason I’ve never touched them.”

According to the American Osteopathic Association, research suggests that heating plastic in a microwave may cause some of the particles to seep into the food within. Inflammation and hormone disruption may result from accidentally consuming microplastics.

Certain products, though, might be "microwave safe." Some commneters stated that they don’t care about the hotel’s process of making buffet eggs, despite the risk. “I’m still gonna eat that. Nothing a little salt and pepper can’t fix,” a viewer wrote.

“Lil pepper and hot sauce and some of that nasty cheap bread toasted and I’m all set babe,” wrote a second viewer. “Girl move, I DONT CARE. Give me my free hotel breakfast,” another commenter exclaimed.