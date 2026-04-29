A monthly time stamp photo demand as part of the clause in a lease renewal made by a landlord has “grossed out” a Reddit user. The individual shared their thoughts on having to produce monthly photographs of the rooms with a timestamp as proof.

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A user on Reddit named GolemRiddle9 shared an account of the aftermath ever since their landlord included a new clause: ‘The Tenant Property Maintenance Accountability Protocol.’

As the name suggests, the new clause is introduced to ensure that the tenant isn’t causing damage to the property while living there.

The Redditor may have been fine if they’d just moved into the place and were a new tenant. But the individual has reportedly lived on the property for two years, when the lease was recently renewed.

The Redditor called the time stamp photo demand “invasive.” This was because the person would be required to submit time stamped photographs of every single living space.

From the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hall, and hallway, to adhere to the new clause. Each of these photographs is to be submitted via a property management app. Which the tenant claimed is owned by the landlord.

In addition to the allegedly invasive demands, the landlord reportedly began micromanaging maintenance. The Redditor shared an example of the time the landlord zoomed into the kitchen stove unit and claimed it had grease build-up.

As a result, the house owner asked for it to be addressed and cleaned up until the next submission of photographs. However, the Redditor defended themselves, claiming that the stove was “fine” and that pasta had been cooked the night before.

Why The Redditor Really Felt ‘Grossed Out’ by The Monthly Time Stamp Photo Demand?

Firstly, the Redditor felt discouraged as a tenant who could come across as diligent. The individual revealed that in the two years of living there, no problems arose.

The Redditor claimed to make rental payments three days before the due date. And has never touched the security deposit to date.

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The tenant noted, “There has been zero reason for this level of surveillance.” The story on the social media forum prompted other Redditors to chime in on the conversation.

One such netizen pointed out the alleged “power imbalance” experienced by the landlord.

To which the original Redditor explained, “It feels so gross having to prove I am a good tenant every 30 days when I have lived here for two years without a single issue.”

What did Reddit Suggest the Tenant to Do Next?

Firstly, many netizens suggested that the tenant research local laws for legal assistance to avoid the inconvenience caused already.

Some called out the landlord's actions as bogus, claiming that, as fellow tenants for years, they’ve never experienced an inspection such as this.

One such netizen said, “It’s harassment. Period. There’s no reasonable cause to implement such a requirement. Another mentioned, “Your landlord doesn’t consider you to be a human being.”

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A third user stated, “Never heard of this in my life. There’s a once-a-year inspection from the city…Never heard of a monthly inspection with photos.”

The next one sarcastically asked, “Why bother even being a landlord if you hall monitor your tenants?” A final one asked, “How is this not an invasion of privacy?”

Similarly, many expressed their shock and concern in the aftermath of the bombshell story. The Redditor has not yet updated the story, leaving many questions unanswered. Whether or not the situation changes remains to be seen.