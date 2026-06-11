A woman is going viral on social media for giving a very raw and honest look at her current financial situation. And her story is getting even more traction thanks to others sharing it, including X user @MatrixMysteries, who reposted it on the platform.

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According to the video, the woman, who goes by @kitkatcutie1111 on Instagram, says she is facing financial difficulties and has been working herself to exhaustion.

“I wake up at 6 AM, go to work every day, and I still have $20 in my bank account.”



Her gas light is on. She can barely afford breakfast. Homeownership feels impossible.



“I’m not asking to be rich. I just want my hard work to actually get me somewhere.” pic.twitter.com/HaFTlGcxCD — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) June 10, 2026

Why the Woman Says She Chose to Share Her Experience Publicly

In her video, she shows off her bare face and tells viewers that this isn't how she normally looks. In fact, she says it's not even how she usually looks even with the filter off. Her eyes have visible dark circles underneath them, which she later attributes to how hard she's been working.

“I don't normally look like this ... this is exhaustion,” the woman says in the video.

But she wasn't only trying to share that she had been working since 6 a.m., was exhausted, and only had $20 to her name. She also wanted to share how she had given some of what little she had to a disabled homeless man.

She explains that she was only able to buy two hash browns and saw the man nearby, so she offered him one. While she says she doesn't usually like to put good deeds on display, she felt compelled to share this one.

Afterward, she explains, “I have 37 miles to the tank and $20 to my name, that is what it means to be a good person and stick up for people in this country.” While she shared her good deed despite having little to offer herself, she also questioned how others can say there's nothing they can do to help the less fortunate.

Her check engine light is on too. She should get that looked at soon. — Tommygunz (@Tommygunz5bnc) June 11, 2026

She goes on to explain that she's been working for a whole week with a swollen face. Through tears, she tells viewers, “I'm so sick of our government. I'm so sick of our people, of everyone and everything.”

While some people expressed similar sentiments in the comments of the post, where one commenter wrote, “Life is not fair. It will never be fair,” others criticized the woman for buying McDonald's hash browns instead of using that same money at a grocery store. Another commenter wrote, “Americans be spending majority of their money eating out then crying about being broke rather than learn to cook.”

The woman later posted a follow-up video thanking viewers for their support after the original post gained traction online. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video and is reporting them as presented by the creator in her public social media posts.