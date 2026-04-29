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Family Raised an Orphaned Fawn, She Left and Walked Back Home After 6 Months

8:51 AM CDT on April 29, 2026

An orphaned fawn comes back to the family that raised her

An orphaned fawn comes back to the family that raised her

|(Image credits: Pexels/Daniel Trotta/Maria Babalou)

Two years ago, Tyler Graham and his wife were going about their ordinary life in Nashville, Tennessee, when their backyard delivered something extraordinary — a tiny, orphaned fawn whose mother had been killed in an accident.

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They could have called animal control or looked the other way. Instead, they did what any soft-hearted, sensible person does when fate drops a baby deer on their doorstep.

They kept her, named her Moose and fed her goat's milk until she was strong enough to stand on her own four legs. She became part of their family.

About six months ago, Moose left one night, and the Grahams thought they'd never see her again. They were left with an empty backyard and the specific ache of loving something you can't hold onto. Anyone who's ever raised an animal and then watched it go knows exactly what that silence sounds like.

And then — as if the universe had a soft spot for this particular Nashville family — Moose came back.

She showed up one night as if she'd never left. Moose was spoiled with apples and berries and lots of cuddles, lying there like the queen she is. Tyler's caption on the TikTok post said everything that needed to be said: "Welcome home, Moose."

The internet, predictably, was absolutely undone. Viewers left nearly 4,000 comments on the video. The reactions ranged from tearful to laugh-out-loud — sometimes both at once.

@Christi-in-the-PNW got more than 20,000 likes when she wrote: "So basically, she's home from college, eating all your food, and needing all your attention, lol!" @Dad simply added: "When life gets too tough, you can ALWAYS come home."

But tucked between the laughs, one commenter may have dropped a plot twist nobody was ready for. @SJ wrote: "My fiancé is a deer farmer, and he said she's probably pregnant and going to have her baby any day!" @Jana Payne replied: "She looks pregnant on that left side for sure… I hope the poster makes videos of her 'hiding' her babies there while she goes foraging!"

Moose, quietly living her best life. Possibly about to make Tyler and his wife grandparents. @hollywoodjanay pointed out: "The way she walked up on the porch like she was going to ring the doorbell is sending me, lol!" @MAYLIN090 replied: "And she basically hugged him back, so sweet!"

There's a specific kind of joy that animals deliver — uncomplicated, unannounced, and utterly disarming. Moose came back and just padded up to the porch of the only home she's ever known, accepted her apples and berries with the calm entitlement of royalty, and lay down like she'd never missed a day.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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