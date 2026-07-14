A homeowner confronted a man for using their porta-potty at their house, which was still under construction. The incident divided the internet over whether he needed to be shown grace or if he had crossed a work boundary.

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@RickD_GK shared the confrontation between the homeowner and the man on X. According to the video shared by the verified user, the woman filming caught a man exiting the porta-potty, presumably after using it.

The Homeowner confronted a man who stopped by the house, which is an active jobsite, and use the porta John.



Being a 20 year construction guy, we see this all the time.



Does it matter if someone stops and uses it?

She is paying for it, I'm curious what you all think.



I… pic.twitter.com/fmlWIYwNcE — Rick D (@RickD_GK) July 13, 2026

Just as he walked out, she stopped him and wondered if he had seriously used the facilities. He told him, “This is our house, and it’s under construction…” She asked whether there was any sign indicating he could use the porta-potty.

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When the woman reiterated her comments against him using the porta-potty and expected a response, he told her that he only understood Spanish.

The Man Used a Translator on His Phone to Resolve Conflict

To tackle the communication gap and resolve conflict, he opened a translation app on his phone that helped them straighten things out. Once it was set up, he held the phone up for her to record her comments.

The homeowner explained that he couldn’t just use the facility since it was on her property and was being rented by her. After listening to the translated version, he wondered if he had to pay for using the john.

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The woman told him he did not need to pay. He then gestured to his stomach, hinting that he had to go. But the homeowner said, “That’s like me going to your house and using your bathroom.”

For a final time, she told him about it being her home and explained that she and her family were personally using the porta-potty. After understanding the woman’s concerns about hygiene via the translator on his phone, the man apologized for it. She accepted it and told him not to repeat it.

Reactions on X Are Divided Over Whether the Confrontation Was Necessary

Since the video was shared on X, it gained over 474,000 views. But not everyone viewed the situation through the same lens. The comment section of the X post was filled with agreement and disagreement.

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Some saw eye-to-eye with the homeowner’s concerns about hygiene, especially since the family was also using it. A user mentioned, “Her family has to use it for their personal business, not just the workers.”

Just depends. If it’s a one off thing, not even worth the confrontation. If it’s a daily problem, with multiple people doing it, move the porta john. — Evan Terry (@EvanTerry1988) July 13, 2026

The same user added, “No, I wouldn’t want strangers using it; sounded like he said sorry at least.” Others disagreed with the situation altogether and thought it could have gone differently. Some thought the woman could have shown more grace in the situation.

They noted, “I get it, but he’s a kid, working. But I’d give him some grace…” Similarly, another verified user said, “I get it, but it is done, and at least she can be thankful he didn’t go in her yard…”

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This article is based on a video shared on X by @RickD_GK. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted. The identities of the homeowner and the man involved, and the location of the property, have not been confirmed.