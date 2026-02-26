TikTok creator Dimitria Parisis (@dimitriasays) came under fire after posting a clip of neat shelves stocked with high-quality imported pasta and olive oil inside a HomeGoods store.

Maybe unsurprisingly, she caught heat not from skeptics, but from loyal shoppers desperate to keep the bargain quiet.

Parisis responded to discount pastaheads’ unexpected outcry in a post from Feb. 23, 2026.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think a hundred people were buying pasta from HomeGoods,” she said, pointing to the comments counter onscreen. “Your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues—they're buying pasta at Home Goods, and they don't want you to know.”

Although most shoppers are likely to head to HomeGoods for a candle or throw pillow, others know the food and gourmet items are the store’s real draw.

The retailer owned by TJX, along with TJ Maxx and Marshalls, buys excess, overstock, and closeout merchandise to sell at discounts of 20–60% below regular retail prices.

Luxury food and lifestyle consumables can end up at off-price stores when there is a surplus of foreign brands’ products underselling in the U.S. market. HomeGoods buyers snap up elevated imported pastas, olive oils, sauces, chocolates, and specialty treats to sell to bargain hunters with a taste for the finer things.

But why keep it a secret?

TikTok users replying to Parisis’ posts about the sleeper pasta deal want to keep the stock high and prices low. Others are reluctant to admit they shop at a home furnishings and decór store for grocery items.

@melissajo__ reprimanded Parisis, “And you’re out here spreading the word….thanks. 😑” OP assured the commenter, “This is my last video about it.”

“I get most of my food there! Shhhhh 😂😂😂😂,” wrote @marjiesanz.

“That pasta is so good. Stop telling people,” replied @kristinmas25.

@xcercesx pointed out, "People in the comments thinking homegoods/marshalls/tj maxx food is bad will keep it cheap and on the shelves for me, so let them keep thinking it’s gross 😎."

