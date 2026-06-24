Home Health Aide Shocked by Elderly Couple’s “Prayer Time”

A home health aide has taken to social media to reflect on an experience she had during a visit to an elderly couple's home that left her in a state of shock. "Over the river and through the woods to grandma and grandpa's house I went today," she begins her video before diving into the intricate details of the visit.

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She starts by describing the couple as "sweet" and "cute" and says they have been together for 56 years. "They've never lost the obsession for each other," she explains, adding that they're "fantastic and funny." She also shares that their only children are "very spoiled, very purebred dogs” who get a one-hour “nap” after lunch time. And also during this time the couple spends time together.

This home health aide went to help an elderly couple who’ve been married for 56 years… and let’s just say they’re still very much in love.



After lunch, they asked her to take the dogs upstairs for a nap and vacuum the house for a full hour while they went into their “prayer… pic.twitter.com/nFwnzbRge8 — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 23, 2026

Grandma and Grandpa Use Nap Time In Their Prayer Room to "Reflect"

The home health aide explains in a clip that has since been reshared by X user @end3of6days9 that after lunch comes reflection time, but before that happens the elderly man asked her to take the dogs for a walk. Afterward, the elderly woman asked for help getting cleaned up. The caregiver says she accompanied her to the bathroom, where the woman told her, "Now I need you to thoroughly clean me and help me get into this dress. We dress up for our reflection."

The aide reflected on the comment, saying, "That's beautiful," before helping give the woman what she described as a "good scrub down." She then reached for a pair of briefs, only to be told they wouldn't be needed.

While the health aide questioned this, she then shrugged it off, telling viewers, "Okay, I guess every now and then you've got to let your s--t breathe."

Who is this woman, she is hilarious! Please credit her, I would like to see more of her posts! — Deb Werner Angeloff (@DebbieTweetie) June 24, 2026

Afterward, she helped the woman into the couple's prayer room. The elderly woman then instructed her to bring over a sit-to-stand lift, a device that helps people move from a seated position to standing. The aide says she left the woman standing because "grandpa" liked to have her sit on his lap during their reflection time.

She then helped get the elderly man cleaned up and brought him into the room as well. Before leaving, she says the man instructed her to vacuum during the entire hour they spent "reflecting" and praying. So she got to work.

This is awesome ? I hope this is my hubby and I in 60 years! — Sam (@sammylynn5130) June 24, 2026

At first, she says, "It's not hitting me yet." But while vacuuming, she noticed one of the dogs had wandered out of the room and was standing at the door. So, she turned off the vacuum to tend to the dog. And that's when everything clicked. "The 'oh God' hit me," she says. "And it was the type of 'oh God' women make in certain situations, in certain moments."

It was at this moment that she says the dots started connecting — the sit-to-stand lift, the lap-sitting arrangement, the request to skip the briefs, and the request to vacuum for an hour. That's when she realized what was really going on inside the reflection room.

After their private hour was over, the caregiver says she was invited to sit down with the couple, where the elderly man began asking about her sex life. She ended her video with a shocked look on her face and an admission she probably never thought she'd make — "I got hand job advice from a woman over 80."