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‘He’s a Veteran, He’s Fully Legal’: A Video Claiming ICE Detained a U.S. Army Veteran in Maryland Has X Demanding Answers

11:02 AM CDT on June 24, 2026

This video claims ICE detained a ‘fully legal’ Army veteran in Maryland

This video claims ICE detained a ‘fully legal’ Army veteran in Maryland

|Images via X/LongTimeHistory

Activists from People Over Papers have claimed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a documented U.S. Army veteran in Maryland. The video was shared on X by @LongTimeHistory.

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The footage includes on-screen text that reads: "State Line, Marydel, Maryland. June 23, 2026."

For more context, the video explains that a "US Army veteran and documented community member arrested by ICE in retaliation for observing, according to his brother." The footage shows several officers detaining a man while the person filming shouts at agents.

"He’s a veteran. He’s fully legal," says the man who is filming. He accuses the agents of targeting someone exercising First Amendment rights before directing profanities at officers, which have not been included in this article.

As of publication, the identity of the detained individual had not been independently verified by The Daily Dot, and ICE had not publicly commented on the specific allegations made in the video. It was unclear at publication why the man was detained or whether charges had been filed.

On X, users were angry over the incident and questioned the conduct of federal immigration authorities. "Notice how ICE agents nowadays cover their faces? They know they're deeply unpopular," one wrote. Another user said, "Republicans are for arresting military veterans. They are not pro-military [and they] are not pro-family."

One X user called for "federal charges against ICE," while another alleged that the arrest demonstrated that Americans do not always practice the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

As the video spread further on X, without official information from ICE or court documents, many of the claims circulating online remain unverified by the media in general.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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