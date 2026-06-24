‘He’s a Veteran, He’s Fully Legal’: A Video Claiming ICE Detained a U.S. Army Veteran in Maryland Has X Demanding Answers

Activists from People Over Papers have claimed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a documented U.S. Army veteran in Maryland. The video was shared on X by @LongTimeHistory.

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The footage includes on-screen text that reads: "State Line, Marydel, Maryland. June 23, 2026."

For more context, the video explains that a "US Army veteran and documented community member arrested by ICE in retaliation for observing, according to his brother." The footage shows several officers detaining a man while the person filming shouts at agents.

"He’s a veteran. He’s fully legal," says the man who is filming. He accuses the agents of targeting someone exercising First Amendment rights before directing profanities at officers, which have not been included in this article.

UPDATE: Man films ICE tackle his brother to ground—who is U.S. Army veteran.



"He's fully legal! He's a veteran!" man tells them.



Agents just laugh—then threaten to taze man filming.



"You think you're funny—we're going to sue your ass!"



"We're legal under 1st Amendment bitch!"… pic.twitter.com/BYiRwDCIER — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) June 23, 2026

As of publication, the identity of the detained individual had not been independently verified by The Daily Dot, and ICE had not publicly commented on the specific allegations made in the video. It was unclear at publication why the man was detained or whether charges had been filed.

On X, users were angry over the incident and questioned the conduct of federal immigration authorities. "Notice how ICE agents nowadays cover their faces? They know they're deeply unpopular," one wrote. Another user said, "Republicans are for arresting military veterans. They are not pro-military [and they] are not pro-family."

One X user called for "federal charges against ICE," while another alleged that the arrest demonstrated that Americans do not always practice the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has ruled this is first amendment free speech under the Constitution. ICE has no authority to detain or arrest American citizens for filming them. Get ready to pay for violating his rights. — JoKeR Records (@JoKeRsVelvetHex) June 23, 2026

As the video spread further on X, without official information from ICE or court documents, many of the claims circulating online remain unverified by the media in general.