An Irish couple visiting the United States shared a video after an Alabama restaurant owner surprised them by paying for their meal. In a video posted to X, they documented their experience at a local diner, where they said the unexpected gesture left them touched.

Featured Video

These are the people we want coming to America. Two people from Ireland, here for the World Cup, visited a restaurant in Alabama after defending the owner. The owner comped their meal. It’s unbelievable how gracious and caring they are. Let it be known that MAGA loves foreigners… pic.twitter.com/1bmNAlgZtJ — Gitmo (Health is a Wealth) ???? (@Gitmo99) July 1, 2026

Restaurant Staff Surprise Irish Couple With Free Meal and Warm Hospitality

The couple shared how they were getting hungry on their drive through Alabama and pulled over to have lunch at a small restaurant. They said they weren't expecting anything out of the ordinary from the diner, but they ended up being blown away by the service they received.

Recounting the experience, the man says, “He said he covered our food. He wanted to take care of it.” They continued to share how bad they felt that they were leaving without paying anyone at the restaurant for their food.

The woman then described about all the freebies the restaurant gave them before they paid for their meal. From a free dessert to a fridge magnet, they were treated like family. They were also asked to sign their wall, likely because they were visiting from so far away.

Several staff members at the restaurant came over to their table to make sure they were happy. They talked to them about their travels and everything they had going on. The woman couldn’t stress enough how much she felt like family in that space.

They shared how much it meant to them to be treated so kindly by the restaurant. The woman nearly started crying. Their experience warmed their heart and left them not wanting to leave the small Alabama town.

Commenters on X thought the video was sweet. It showed a genuine and kind interaction between people who just happened to cross paths with one another.

“I'm so glad they are all having positive experiences over here,” wrote one X user. “Good people exist everywhere, small moments like that matter,” said another.

A local woman shared that she’s had the same experiences with the people in her area. Another commenter wrote, “I live in a small town in Alabama. I don't want it to change.”

The video drew hundreds of comments from viewers, many of whom praised the restaurant staff for their generosity.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the couple's visit. The report is based on a video they shared on X documenting their experience at the Alabama restaurant.