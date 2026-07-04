Everyone wants their best friend to stay safe, especially when it comes to who they are dating. In the Reddit sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries, a woman says she searched a man's criminal record after her best friend told her he couldn't obtain a passport because of a felony conviction. What she says she found prompted her friend to cancel their date.

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“Okay so I was just on FaceTime with my best friend and she started telling me about a guy she just made plans to go out with Saturday. They had been following each other on Instagram for a couple years and he recently dm’d her so they set something up,” the post starts. “As she’s telling me about him, she said some concerning things, the most important being that he briefly mentioned that he can’t get a passport because he’s a felon. So of course I ask what his charge(s) are and she said she didn’t ask… She said that he said it wasn’t anything crazy and was when he was young, pretty much just glossed over it. My sweet friend who has never been around criminals and probably doesn’t even know the difference between felonies, misdemeanors, etc, just took what he said in stride.”

If she wasn’t going to find out for herself, her best friend would do it for her to make sure she was safe with this man. She comes from a place of experience. Various members of her family have been in and out of prison throughout her life. She knows her way around the sensitive subject of criminals.

Reddit User Says Criminal Record Prompted Friend to Cancel Date

She ended up finding out that the man had been arrested for domestic violence, which means her best friend could have been in serious danger.

“10 minutes later, LO and BEHOLD…DV, DV, Custody hearing, restraining order, DV…. Y’all, this man had accumulated TWENTY-THREE charges since his first domestic violence case back in 2013. The most recent being 2024!,” she wrote. She ended the post by sharing that her best friend did not go on the date, and advised people to be careful about who they meet from the internet.

Commenters were impressed by how she protected her best friend. “You may have saved her life!” One reddit commenter wrote, “You are absolutely right,” another Reddit user replied.

Another user said, “Your friend is so lucky to have you. Glad she listened to you after you went digging instead of just doubling down”. Someone else replied that it was important that her friend caught it early. “Probably went a long way that OP was quick and on top of this. Her friend never got to the point where she started feeling like 'you just don't understand him as I do' and being given false versions of events which would probably include 'it was one time a long time ago, and nothing bad has happened since'.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, including the alleged criminal history described by the author. The report is based solely on the user's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.