Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Conservatives melt down over a “He-Man” pronouns joke they completely missed

...They're giving He-Man pronouns.

12:00 PM CST on January 26, 2026

Left: Desk name reads "Adam Glenn" above "he/him." Right: Nicholas Galitzine starring as Adam Glenn in new "Masters of the Universe" trailer. Tweet text overlay reads, "These people won't stop until they ruin everything."
Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

A blink-and-you-miss-it joke in the new Masters of the Universe trailer has sparked an outsized conservative backlash online.

Featured Video

After Amazon MGM Studios dropped the first look at the upcoming He-Man reboot, some right-wing viewers fixated on a brief office gag involving the hero's name, interpreting it as a "woke" political statement rather than the obvious pun it was meant to be.

Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

In Masters of the Universe, Nicholas Galitzine stars as Adam Glenn, a regular guy on Earth who later reclaims the Sword of Power and becomes the superhero He-Man.

Advertisement

Jared Leto appears as Skeletor, the classic villain waiting on the other end, whom He-Man and other Eternian warriors must battle.

The pronoun gag conservatives took literally

About 37 seconds into the trailer, Adam can be seen sitting at a desk job on Earth. The camera panned to reveal a nameplate reading, "Adam Glenn, he/him."

The joke landed plainly for most viewers as a tongue-in-cheek reference to He-Man's hilariously awful name.

Advertisement

However, conservative commenters on X treated the nameplate's inclusion as ideological sabotage. Some critics declared the movie "woke garbage" and complained about "forced diversity."

One self-described Christian author, @jondelarroz, wrote, "Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns. These people won’t stop until they ruin everything." 

Tweet that reads, "Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns. These people won’t stop until they ruin everything." with screenshots from the trailer.
@jondelarroz/X

The transphobic account @GenderReceipts accused the film of "promoting gender/trans ideology."

Advertisement

Others escalated the tone. @BennettProduct tweeted, "God dam [sic] woke mind virus is ruining everything....You just f*cked up my childhood memory.... @He_Man_movie what the f*ck? He-Man is not a he/him.....you dumb f*ckers. He is a bad a** skeleton fighting son of a b*tch that knows he is a man. F*ck..... Now I have to make a better one...."

The internet explains the joke, slowly and loudly

Thankfully, many users pointed out the joke with more than a bit of patience and sarcasm. "They’re giving He-Man pronouns," @wyattyhalpert replied dryly.

@FreddyInSpace wrote, "He-Man. His name is He-Man. They’re not giving him pronouns in 2026. He literally is a sword-wielding pronoun."

Advertisement

Then @danielwinvw asked, "What’s next?! She/Ra?"

Others pointed out that He-Man and She-Ra have always been, as the conservatives said, "woke," like with a 1983 PSA about inappropriate touching.

Meanwhile, jokes piled on. @nxd1979 tweeted, "i can’t stop thinking about 'they’re giving he-man pronouns.'" 

Advertisement

@WickedReina617 said, "Aside from it being an obvious joke, the fact that they're sooooo upset by it is so embarrassing." @Questergirl replied, saying, "Right? They're essentially objecting to Pronoun-Man having pronouns under his name. LOL."

Masters of the Universe is scheduled for release on June 5, 2026.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Zero views?”: Celebrities like Meg Stalter, Finneas say TikTok is censoring their anti-ICE videos

TikTok is now under new ownership.

January 26, 2026
Trending

“Mayor of Flavor Town vs Comptroller of Flavor County”: Guy Fieri posts new look for his 58th birthday

The internet reacts to a life without frosted tips.

January 26, 2026
Culture

“Lowkey my hero”: ICE deports suspect in $100 million jewelry heist weeks before trial

"Stealing 100M and then getting the government to pay for your ticket out is baller."

January 26, 2026
Viral Politics

“The eyes…”: Drag queen’s “Erika Qwerk” parody of Erika Kirk draws cheers, outrage, and discourse

"Protect queer art."

January 26, 2026
Trending

“The lack of self-awareness is insane”: Airplane passenger shows why it’s so important to keep window shades down while flying

“If you buy the window seat you control the window.”

January 26, 2026
Trending

Everyone’s furious on behalf of the housecleaner asked to find 100 mini ducks “to ensure a job well done”

"I would in fact, never clean for them again!"

January 26, 2026
Advertisement