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A Harris Teeter Manager Called Someone on Thanksgiving to Ask Why They Hadn’t Shown Up for Their Shift — They Had Never Actually Been Hired

By Reni

10:08 AM CDT on July 14, 2026

Harris Teeter manager attempted to confront an employee who never worked there about showing up to work.

Harris Teeter manager attempted to confront an employee who never worked there about showing up to work.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

A Harris Teeter manager attempted to confront a ‘no show’ employee on Thanksgiving. But learned the company never hired the person for the job, the hard way. A Redditor shared their experience and believes they dodged a bullet with the company. 

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Reddit user @dark_mm shared the experience on the subreddit r/IDontWorkHereLady. The forum frequently shares similar stories of people informing representatives of other companies about not being official employees. 

The Redditor recalled the interview after applying for a job at the supermarket chain. Now, usually these pre-assessments took place in an office with the manager present.

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Speaking of which, he referred to this particular manager as ‘Christie.’ When the Redditor arrived, instead of being led to a formal office setting, Christie led them to the employee break room.

The Redditor described the setting as "unorthodox" but said they gave the manager the benefit of the doubt. At least that was the case until the disruptions began.

According to the Redditor, although the woman was in the middle of an interview, other employees would often interrupt the session. Employees interrupted the interview to raise concerns, have non-work-related conversations, and ask who the applicant was.

Reflecting on that moment, the Redditor had come to the conclusion that Harris Teeter was “chaos central.” Although the user was offered the position later, they politely declined the opportunity to be part of the supermarket chain. 

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The Harris Teeter Manager Called on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving morning, months after declining the offer, the Redditor got a call from an unknown number. Turns out, it was a manager from Harris Teeter. But instead of a casual greeting, the Redditor recalled hearing irritation in her voice. 

Before their conversation could progress, she sternly confronted the ‘no show’ employee and wondered if they planned on showing up to work for their shift. However, when the Redditor asked for identification, it wasn’t Christie, it was Tracy. 

Tracy was another manager at Harris Teeter who reached out to the Redditor on accident since she was unaware about the situation. When the user realized what had happened, they let out a chuckle. Which, further irritated her. 

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But right before things could have blown out of proportion, the Redditor said, “Oh, I’d love to Tracy…But, I don’t work there. I never have.” On reflection of the experience, the user expressed their gladness over not being a Harris Teeter employee at the time. 

Here’s What Reddit Had to Say About The Harris Teeter Manager Situation

The post on Reddit gained over 5,500 upvotes and over 140 comments, with more coming in. Many users shared reasons behind why a manager contacted them months later even though they weren’t a part of the company. 

Comment
byu/dark_mm from discussion
inIDontWorkHereLady
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Most commenters urged the Redditor to contact Harris Teeter's HR department for clarification. Others were concerned about whether the individual accidentally leaked their social security number and asked to urgently verify. 

However, the user did respond to the comment, claiming that it was ten years ago and that there wouldn’t be a point in contacting the supermarket chain now to check for information.

The details above reflect the account shared by u/dark_mm on the subreddit r/IDontWorkHereLady. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The identities of the managers referenced and the specific Harris Teeter location involved have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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