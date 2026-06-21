Guy Says Unplugging Chargers Could Lower Your Electric Bill

A viral video making the rounds online is offering people a potential way to reduce their electricity bills, but not everyone is excited about the idea.

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In a clip reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, a man explains a simple way to cut back on electricity costs. According to him, people can unplug appliances and chargers when they're not being used because they continue drawing small amounts of electricity. He says the concept is known as "vampire power."

Energy prices are extremely high in America so people are looking for ways to save money



Even after switching to all energy efficient appliances and bulbs everyone’s electric bills only continued to go up



One of the ways is to unplug chargers and appliances when not using them… pic.twitter.com/cLiwF87kI6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2026

Guy Suggests Unplugging Chargers and Appliances to Reduce Electricity Bills

In the post, @WallStreetApes notes that "vampire power" can account for a few extra dollars on monthly electric bills. In places like California, where electricity costs are especially high, he claims some households could save around $25 per month.

That figure appears to come from an AI search estimate, but the idea behind vampire power seems to be real. According to Inspire, a clean energy company, devices that remain plugged into outlets can continue drawing small amounts of electricity even when they're not actively being used. "This tiny draw of electricity can add up over time and drive up your usage and thus your electricity bill, so unplugging devices can actually save you money," the company explains on its website.

That means devices left on standby, such as microwaves, toasters, televisions, and even phone, tablet, and laptop chargers, may continue using small amounts of power.

My time to do nightly is worth more than 14 dollars...even at 40 dollars its not worth it. What if you have chargers in all the rooms and 4 or 5 tvs? — Ray (@BigChon128) June 19, 2026

But despite how many people are struggling with rising monthly expenses, many commenters didn't seem interested in having to unplug the cords from their outlets every day. One commenter wrote, "Whenever I unplug my smart TV it causes the picture to get all screwed up and takes it about 2 days to reset back to normal", suggesting they won't be unplugging their television anytime soon.

Another user explained, "If I can pay $25 a month for Netflix I can pay $25 a month for the convenience of being able to sit on my couch and turn the TV without needing to plug it in every time."

They continued, "That first sit after a long day is so nice and I know we all have the same feeling when we have to get back up cause we forgot something."

Another X user said, "My time to do nightly is worth more than 14 dollars...even at 40 dollars its not worth it. What if you have chargers in all the rooms and 4 or 5 TVs?"

So while unplugging devices may save a few dollars by reducing so-called vampire power, many people in the comments seemed to agree that the savings aren't worth the extra effort.

While standby power consumption is a documented phenomenon, The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific savings figures cited in the viral post.