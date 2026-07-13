Guy Gets in NYPD Officer’s Face, Ends Up in Handcuffs

A viral video shows a sidewalk celebration in New York ending with one attendee being arrested after confronting NYPD officers.

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While many people often find themselves siding with patrons rather than police given various incidents involving alleged police misconduct, this one turned out a little differently in the comments of the now-viral clip, which has since been reshared by X user @ImMeme0.

All of this could’ve been avoided if they’d just shown some respect. But no, they had to get right in the cop’s face.



Homies never learn. pic.twitter.com/N4cifq1OwQ — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 12, 2026

Guy Gets in Cop's Face, Gets Arrested, and People Aren't Mad About It

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In the clip, a group of people appear to have gathered on a New York sidewalk, outside what appears to be an apartment building, to celebrate a man's birthday, which can be heard being mentioned in the background of the video.

The person recording shows two officers walking through the area, which is lined with tents, as they look around with flashlights. Another man can be heard walking behind them, repeatedly asking one of the officers for his business card.

At one point, the officer says something to him, and the man aggressively responds, "F--k you mean?" A woman in the background then chimes in, asking, "Can I have both of y'all's business cards?" But neither officer appears interested in addressing their requests.

The woman then tells someone else to get another officer's name and badge number, prompting one of the officers to point to the name displayed on his shirt.

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Moments later, another man can be seen getting loud with the officers and moving closer to them. At one point, the officers appear to take him to the ground, while the man who had been asking for the business card can still be seen standing nearby. The man on the ground, now in handcuffs, continues yelling at the officers as more police officers arrive on scene with sirens blaring in the background.

Agreed



But ever since they eliminated no cash bail, these people are acting reckless.



There no respect for police



As soon as they’re arrested, they’re out in a few hours, it’s crazy. — Mitch?? (@USVeteranMitch) July 12, 2026

People in the comments blamed those at the gathering for how the situation escalated, with the X user who reshared the clip writing, "All of this could've been avoided if they'd just shown some respect. But no, they had to get right in the cop's face. Homies never learn."

Another wrote, "That's New York for you, there's no respect for cops there, especially under their soft on crime laws. They will be out of jail, with no bail, a few hours after their arrest."

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Meanwhile, the X user also commented on how they believed the encounter could have unfolded differently, and wrote, "These guys could have offered them a plate, cracked a joke, and they would have left afterward. Why wasting time on booking. Like they say, you can catch more flies with honey."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the arrest shown in the video.