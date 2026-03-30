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What does “green apple” mean on iShowSpeed streams? Behind the sign-off lore

For the most part, it's a subtle cue.

6:30 AM CDT on March 30, 2026

ishowspeed green apple
iShowSpeed/YouTube

In September 2025, an iShowSpeed fan tried to sell a piece of fruit that the popular streamer signed on eBay. However, the question is, why sign an apple? What is it about green apples in particular that resonates so much with iShowSpeed fans?

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If you look on YouTube, you will find multiple "green apple" compilations featuring iShowSpeed saying the phrase. Look around on social media, and you'll find others asking what the reference is. But what does it actually mean? Let's find out.

@ItsAmahAdoma/X

What does "green apple" mean?

On iShowSpeed streams, "green apple" is a codeword he uses when he wants to end the stream.

As explained by X user @ThoughtPillow, "'Green apples' is IShowSpeed's code phrase to signal his cameraman to end the live stream discreetly. It started in 2024 as a way to wrap up without alerting viewers, often in fun or chaotic situations [...]"

The history of "green apple"

According to KnowYourMeme, his first documented use of the phrase was in a May 14, 2024, stream where he was exploring Korea's nightlife. Shortly before the video ended, he turned to his cameraperson and said "green apples" three times. At that point, the stream ended.

iShowSpeed/YouTube

The following month, he used the codeword to end subsequent streams, like his stream with KSI and MrBeast and a stream entitled: 'Portugal 🇵🇹 vs Turkey 🇹🇷 EUROS irl.'

He started using the term so much that fans even started making compilation clips of him doing it, with two TikTok compilations going viral in June that year.

What started off as a subtle cue to cameramen soon became an overt catchphrase for Speed, with one January stream featuring him being delivered a bowl of green apples to set up the gag.

Prior to this, KnowYourMeme notes that he used more random codewords like "dark milk" and "Planet of the Apes."

However, it is "green apple" that has really captured the attention of fans, to the point that it has become something of an inside joke between Speed and his fanbase. Even though it has to be said, the codeword is anything but subtle these days.

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Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

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