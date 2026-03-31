Disney’s newest Olaf animatronic didn’t last long before going viral for the wrong reason. The lovable snowman from Frozen was in the middle of greeting guests at Disneyland Paris on March 30 when things suddenly shut down.

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Olaf’s Paris debut ended in an unexpected shutdown

A TikTok video posted by Magic Tour Club (@magictourclub) captured the incident and spread fast on social media. The footage showed Olaf pausing mid-interaction, then freezing entirely. Within seconds, the animatronic tipped backward and collapsed, leaving the crowd stunned.

His carrot-shaped nose popped off during the fall, which added an extra layer of absurdity. Meanwhile, audible gasps and cut-off screams could be heard as onlookers processed what they had just seen.

Disney staff responded immediately, reattaching Olaf’s nose while he remained on the ground. Then, they carefully lifted the animatronic upright to "standing" before carrying him backstage as the crowds looked on. It is unclear how long the snowman remained backstage before coming back out to greet guests once more.

Magic Tour Club said in the caption of their original video, "Olaf just melted… literally. We didn’t expect THIS to happen at Disneyland Paris. Someone get this snowman an ice bath ASAP."

Fans turned the malfunction into a comedy event

While the sudden shutdown surprised park guests, people online reacted with humor rather than concern. In fact, many felt the breakdown somehow matched Olaf’s personality.

The X account @DiscussingFilm reposted the clip with the caption, "Olaf just f*cking died." The tweet was viewed over 11.1 million times with over 23K retweets.

@abbyroi525 wrote, "Olaf.exe has abruptly stopped working. 😭 The way his carrot nose just popped off before they hauled his lifeless body away is sending me into orbit🤯" Meanwhile, @AiUnhinged13682 joked, "olaf really said 'some people are worth melting for' and then immediately demonstrated 😭😭"

Others focused on the timing of the fall, like @Mosaaa0018, who posted, "Bro, that’s actually perfect 😂 No way they could’ve scripted a funnier shutdown for Olaf. That slow dramatic collapse was comedy gold — peak animatronic chaos."

Similarly, @artwithinpod pointed out, "there is literally no funnier way i could've imagined this. like that's it. That's the funniest possible version of how the Olaf animatronic would power off."

@anthony64748247 hit the nail on the head of why the situation was so funny. They wrote, "the timing, the stop then the slowww tipping before the fall, the hard landing it was already all hilarious. But the nose falling off just made it sooo much better 😭"

@J_Silkstone shared a video of "the aftermath" as staff carried Olaf away amidst applause and sad cheers.

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