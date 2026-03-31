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Lana Del Rey’s husband claps back at troll predicting their marriage will fail

"You're just jealous of what I have and you don't."

4:00 PM CDT on March 31, 2026

@jeremy.dufrene/Instagram/@honeymoon/Instagram

Jeremy Dufrene, husband of Lana Del Rey, is going viral after sharply responding to a commenter who predicted their marriage wouldn’t last.

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The "Summertime Sadness" singer was celebrating her spouse's birthday week with a quick video, and Dufrene had no patience for this bringer of bad vibes.

Don't mess with Dufrene

Last Friday, Lana Del Rey posted a crop of videos of her husband, plus clips and photos from their wedding and honeymoon. The singer married the Louisiana tour boat captain on Sept. 26, 2024, after meeting him on one such tour in 2019.

"Happy birthday week to the sweetest guy I know," she said in the Instagram post.

While comments were overwhelmingly positive, complimenting and congratulating both members of the married couple, one rando came at them with a grim forecast.

Instagram comment reading ""I’m sorry but the marriage won’t last. I will give it two years tops. The honeymoon will soon be over and I can’t wait because it’s affecting her music." Jeremy Defrene's reply reads "sounds like it’s affecting your life. Don’t you have a woman to give your attention and love to besides worrying about someone else’s marriage? You’re just jealous of what I have and you don’t. Find love in yourself, bro. Life is easier that way."
u/Glitch_Fantasma via Reddit

"I’m sorry but the marriage won’t last. I will give it two years tops," said @hollingsworth.levi. "The honeymoon will soon be over, and I can’t wait because it’s affecting her music."

It's been nearly a year and a half already, but okay.

Fans have been waiting for Del Rey's 10th studio album, "Stove," since September 2024—the month of their marriage. The singer has delayed its release twice, pushing it back last year to May 11, 2026.

Dufrene doesn't seem to consider that an excuse to come at them, hitting back with "sounds like it’s affecting your life."

"Don’t you have a woman to give your attention and love to besides worrying about someone else’s marriage?" he added. "You’re just jealous of what I have and you don’t. Find love in yourself, bro. Life is easier that way."

"He clocked him"

Dufrene's response made its way to r/popculturechat on Reddit, where fans praised him for dropping such a brutal roast.

Reddit comment reading "He clocked him, miserable people be leaving miserable comments for people they don't even know personally..."
u/bluebulb_ via Reddit

"He clocked him, miserable people be leaving miserable comments for people they don't even know personally," said u/bluebulb_.

"Good for him. F*ck those miserable people," wrote u/sasshley_. "Even if it did end, I hope they were happy while in it."

Others, however, brought up Dufrene's past anti-vaccine and anti-trans comments.

"If only he followed that way of thinking regarding Trans people," u/HighlyOffensive10 remarked.

Reddit comment reading "I have lost a ton of respect for Lana and her ability to marry someone dumb enough to hold these beliefs."
u/MyDogsNameIsBadger via Reddit

"I have lost a ton of respect for Lana and her ability to marry someone dumb enough to hold these beliefs," said u/MyDogsNameIsBadger.

A lot of people were able to merge these feelings into a more nuanced approach.

"He may be sh*tty, but he isn’t wrong," u/Competitive-Desk7506 concluded.

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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