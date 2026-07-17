GoodLife Fitness Member Asked to Leave Over Kirpan

A GoodLife Fitness member's video has sparked debate online after he claimed he was asked to leave the gym because he was wearing a kirpan, a ceremonial article of faith carried by initiated Sikhs. In the video, an employee tells him the issue had been brought to staff's attention and that he would need to leave. The man confirms at the end of the video that it was because he has a kirpan, which is a ceremonial knife all initiated Sikhs are required to wear.

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The video does not show the man causing any disruption before he is asked to leave. And though GoodLife can deny access to anybody, as the employee states in the video, the context of this situation feels targeted towards this man simply because of his faith and what he is required to do for it.

This happened at GoodLife in Windsor.



A guy wearing a kirpan gets told he has to leave because it’s a weapon. He immediately starts recording and crying “racism.”



The employee was 100% warranted.



This isn’t some innocent religious item when it’s being carried in a public gym.… pic.twitter.com/3vowWmDRUO — JayGen ? er?? (@JayGenXer) July 16, 2026

The video prompted mixed reactions online

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Many comments focused on broader debates over religion, public safety and Canada's laws regarding kirpans. Other commenters focused on the legal status of kirpans and whether private businesses can restrict them.

"If an old stock Canadian carries a knife of that size, the police can question the person as to their intent. If the police decide that the intent isn't appropriate, they can make an arrest. Doesn't seem right that they get to decide whether or not your 'intent' is good or bad," a commenter wrote.

A different user made a suggestion for Canada to be more like the United States in their rights to bear arms: "I support equal rights and equal application of the law. That said, perhaps the solution is for law abiding Canadians to have the right to bear arms as the Americans do. The only reason a knife is so dangerous is because everybody else is unarmed."

Someone who identifies as Sikh wrote in the comments giving a bit more context on why the kirpan the man in the video was carrying is a big deal: "Sikhs worship and revere weapons. We're to love and respect them, they are a part of our faith. Proper training and handling along with safety are a must for a Gursikh. The ultimate aim is to not have to use weapons. They are an absolute last resort."

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It is unclear what happened after the man was asked to leave the gym or whether he plans to take any action against the company.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or what occurred after the recording ended. GoodLife Fitness has not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing.