A viral video shared on X appears to show a man confronting a group of Muslim men while they pray in a public area. Practicing Muslims typically pray five times a day. A video circulating on X appears to show the men being harassed while observing their prayers.

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?? Polish man sends a message to Muslims praying in public space:



“Over my dead body before I let you pray here. You are a gust here.” pic.twitter.com/X6WgOHkudj — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 13, 2026

Around the world, people view Islam in a negative light. It can be hard for them to understand a religion outside of their own. Unfortunately, it causes hatred like what is seen in the video. Although the men aren’t bothering anyone by practicing their faith, they are still harassed.

The group of men appeared to be working when they stopped to pray in a public area. “It’s not your place here,” the man yells. “Go home.”

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He continues to speak to the men in Polish. “This is a public place,” he adds in English. You have a mosque, go to mosque.” He continues to scream at the group of men, arguing about their right to pray in public.

Eventually, the men drive away, getting away from the man who chose to harass them. According to the original poster on X, the man said, “Over my dead body before I let you pray here. You are a guest here.”

It’s a difficult video to watch. It seems like every day there is a new video of someone harassing people they do not know on the streets. This is a prime example of how someone attacks others over things they don’t truly understand, or care to learn about. The video shows the man repeatedly telling them to leave while they continue praying.

Most Commenters Were on the Side of the Men

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The comment section was interesting. Most importantly, people were calling out the original poster for getting the man’s country of origin incorrect. They shared that the phone numbers on the van were Lithuanian, not Polish. “Is this for sure Poland? The country code on the van is Lithuania,” someone asked. “This is Poland, a car with Lithuanian plates, what's strange about that? The guy speaks Polish and says get the fuck out of my country,” replied another person.

Someone else in the comment section shared that they had experienced the same harassment before. “A Polish truck driver once tried to stop me from praying at a car park. I reminded him that if it were not for the Muslim Lipka Tatars (as I myself am a Tatar) that there would be no Poland before knocking him cold out. His mates just watched as he spasmed on the floor,” they wrote.

Interestingly enough, although posted by an account famous for far-right rants, many commenters criticized the man's remarks as racist or xenophobic.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify where or when the video was recorded. The article is based on footage and claims shared by users on X.