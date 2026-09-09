In a TikTok video, @zaza59846 described what happened when police arrived at a party she was attending. Although she said she had not done anything wrong, she said her friends were upset with her afterward. The video has received 18,800 likes and 40 comments, with commenters weighing in on the police response and the party.

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While curling her hair, Zaza described a house party she attended at a friend’s home. She said no parents were home and that alcohol was being consumed. According to Zaza, everyone at the party was underage but was drinking. She said she was not drinking and had a curfew, so she did not expect to get into trouble.

However, the police still found their way to the party. When police knocked on the door, the teenagers began to panic. According to Zaza, the teenagers were trying to avoid getting in trouble. Instead of answering, the teenagers hid inside the house. Police already knew about the party and wanted to explain what would happen if the teenagers did not come outside.

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Several of the teenagers had parked their cars the wrong way on the street. Zaza said police planned to call tow trucks to remove the cars. According to her, she did not believe she was in trouble. She said she had not been drinking and did not believe she would get in trouble with police.

She decided to leave, which upset her friends. Zaza said the situation was resolved after she left and spoke with police. She said police allowed her to leave after determining she had not been drinking, but first asked her to get the other teenagers to come outside.

Her Followers Questioned Why Her Friends Were Upset With Her

According to Zaza, her friends were upset that she had spoken with police and helped them. She said they were angry that she had spoken with police and helped them get everyone outside. Zaza said her friends eventually came outside, and no one was arrested or cited. She also said the cars were not towed. Zaza said their parents came to pick them up.

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According to Zaza, her friends continued to be upset with her after the incident. She said she was confused by her friends’ reaction and believed she had not done anything wrong.

Several TikTok users supported Zaza in the comments. Many commenters said they agreed with her decision.

“THEY SHOULD BE THANKING YOUU,” one commenter wrote. Another user wrote, “Girl you are so chill in this situation and so mature period, your hair is gorgeous btw.”

She said she believed speaking with police helped resolve the situation. Several commenters agreed with her decision.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video, which are based solely on @zaza59846’s account of the incident.