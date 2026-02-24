Gen X women who worked at Calvin Klein are telling stories about the ’90s fashion world—and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

The younger generations are seated for the dramatic stories from Gen X women who worked at Calvin Klein in the 90s.

Featured Video

Gen X women on TikTok are telling all about working at Calvin Klein in the 90s, and younger generations are rapt to hear the tales. In Feb. 2026, a slew of TikTok creators shared their experiences, including the look, feel, and expectations at the offices, the perks of the job, and the glamorous people they encountered, including Calvin himself.

One woman recalled how employees were to interact with Calvin while at work, "You were not to look at him, you weren't to speak to him... going up to him and having a conversation was really a really big no-no."

Advertisement

Strict rules aside, access to the clothes made it all worthwhile for the women. And the looks, not to mention the lore, still resonate with young people today.

After all these years, people of all ages are still coveting ever-iconic Calvin Klein pieces. The designers’ work remains culturally relevant among minimalists questing for the perfect basics. And social media’s fascination with tales from former Calvin staffers shows that even people too young to remember the period feel strong nostalgia for the 90s.

Gen Z dressed in Gen X’s vintage Calvin pieces

A mother-daughter duo racked up over a million views with a pair of videos from Feb. 18 and 19, 2026, that revealed what Kara Mendelson remembers, along with some vintage pieces, from her time at Calvin Klein in the late 90s (she just missed Carolyn Bessette by two years).

Advertisement

@kmendelsohn I worked at Calvin Klein in the late 90s and as soon as people hear that the first thing they ask is did you know Carolyn Bessette? I was 22 when I worked there and she was exactly 10 years older and my fashion idol. I wanted to emulate her style as did most of us at that time! Anyway if you want a part 2 let me know I have endless fashion stories! #calvinklein ♬ original sound - Kara Mendelsohn

Mendelson’s daughter, Ella, modeled a camel hair skirt and a cashmere knit turtleneck with a silk-lined pony hair bag that looked just as relevant today as they did during the peak Calvin era.

Advertisement

Repainted the walls white “every single day”

TikToker Tracey Kane also worked at Calvin Klein in the late 90s. Kane described the famously stark and pristine aesthetic mandate in the Calvin Klein offices for posterity. “

The walls were white, white, white, and there was a painting crew there every single day to cover up any kind of scuff marks,” she remembered. “We had no personal items on our desks, like no pictures. If you received flowers as a gift, you were expected to bring them home that night. You couldn't leave them on your desk.”

Advertisement

Sounds brutal, but Kane said the perks made it all worthwhile. The former Calvin Klein employee said she and her colleagues were permitted to access the company’s latest line ahead of retailers at a fraction of the cost. “We were able to place orders, not a wholesale price, but a huge percentage off of wholesale price,” she said.

“So we were wearing these gorgeous collections… I couldn't afford this line, but we were able to because of these trunk shows.”

Kate Moss walked past her desk

Mary Beth Kelley wore a sweater from her Calvin days in clips shared on Feb. 17, 2026. The former fashion industry pro claimed Kate Moss once walked past her desk, and she actually worked on the same floor as Caroline Bessette while she worked at Calvin Klein.

Advertisement

@marybethkelleyrealestate storytelling part 1 of 5 I worked at CalvinKleinfrom 1994 - 2003. Here are some of the things I remember about my experience there and life in newyorkcityin the 90sand how the new show lovestorycompares IRL #cbk ♬ original sound - Mary Beth Kelley

Kelley set the record straight about Bessette’s reputation. "I think there's some people saying she was cold, she was aloof,” she said, “She could not have been nicer."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.