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Gas Station Fight Breaks Out After Woman Is Accused of Stealing: “Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?”

1:54 PM CDT on July 3, 2026

“A Man Once Asked, ‘Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?’” Altercation Starts When Woman Is Accused of Stealing

“A Man Once Asked, ‘Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?’” Altercation Starts When Woman Is Accused of Stealing

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X appears to show a confrontation inside a gas station escalating into a physical fight after a woman was accused of stealing. The footage begins after the alleged accusation, showing the woman arguing with employees before the situation quickly turns physical.

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We don’t see the fight before it escalates. It’s unclear when the woman was accused of stealing, and which staff member made the accusation. It’s clear that something visibly upset her, because she began yelling and swearing at the workers. A woman behind the counter starts yelling back, and this is when things got serious.

They begin pushing each other around. When the fight escalates from yelling and swearing to physical contact, it’s clear things were going to get out of hand. 

Video Shows Fight Escalating Inside Store

During the confrontation, the woman spat in the face of the male worker. This is when the fight got serious. He came out from behind the counter and put his hands on her. “You spit on me,” he says as he charges at her. He shoves her onto the ground, and other people in the gas station had to get involved to pull him off of the woman.

Later in the video, another person gets involved in the fight. They and the woman accused of stealing begin throwing punches at one another before she is pushed out of the store’s front door. However, she doesn’t stay outside. She comes back in and continues to yell and fight with the people working in the gas station store.

“Female customer gets accused of stealing…Then she spits on the guy behind the counter.   He pushes her back, while the entire store tells her to get out,” the caption of the video reads. “A man once asked, ‘Why can’t we all just get along?’”

The video prompted a range of reactions. Some were on the side of the workers, while others thought the male employee should have never put his hands on her. One commenter wrote, “Gross!! All those grown men jumping on a lone woman. What a bunch of unhinged weaklings. Exhibiting pale men behavior.”

Most people were on the side of the workers and thought the woman’s behavior was uncalled for. Another user said, “I'm sorry I don't care who you are if you spit on me you are taking an instant nap.” “You spit on someone, you get what you get…..,” said another commenter.

Commenters remained divided over whether the employees' response was justified after the woman allegedly spat on one of them, while others argued the confrontation escalated unnecessarily.

While the footage captures part of the confrontation, it does not show what happened before the argument began or how the incident ended. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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