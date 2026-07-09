Gas Station Employee Dumps Bucket of Water on Man in Wheelchair After Telling Him to Leave: “Go”

A video reshared on X is drawing attention after appearing to show a gas station employee throwing a bucket of water on a man in a wheelchair outside a convenience store. In the clip, the employee walks out of the store carrying a bucket. After briefly speaking with the man, he throws the water on him.

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The employee can be heard telling the man to go. The video ends there, so it is uncertain if the man did actually leave the premises.

The post accompanying the video argues that employees should be allowed to use whatever means necessary to deal with people accused of loitering. Though the way that this employee did so was harmless, not everybody may see it that way.

After repeatedly refusing to leave the premises, this man ended up getting a bucket of water dumped on him by an employee. pic.twitter.com/ybMnkqdIvD — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 9, 2026

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Video Sparks Debate Over Employee Response

Comments appear to be divided among whether or not this was acceptable behavior. One commenter wrote, "If it’s true - he was repeatedly asked to leave and he didn’t - then call the police for trespassing. This is uncalled for and could be classified as assault. Don’t let these people flip the script when you are trying to do the right thing for customers."

Another commenter described the incident as assault, saying that the police should have been called rather than have this sort of measure be taken by an employee. Handling it without authorities opens up the door things like lawsuits or charges of assault or abuse/

A few others bring up the fact that this man is in a wheelchair. One said, "He can't be a pest, he's in a wheelchair."

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Because this is just a short clip we do not know the full story. The video does not provide enough context to explain why the employee wanted the man to leave. Several commenters argued police should have been called instead.

"I loath the entities responsible for getting us here to have to deal w & treat each other this way," said one user. This was just one comment among many about this situation. It does appear that comment consensus is that the police should have been called.

Several commenters argued the employee's actions could amount to assault, although no charges related to the incident were identified.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances leading up to the confrontation or what happened after the video ended. The clip does not show why the employee wanted the man to leave or whether law enforcement responded.