Viral Politics

As Trump’s ratings sink, Gallup kills presidential approval poll after 88 years. Journalists are upset

Gallup has tracked approval ratings for every POTUS since FDR.

4:00 PM CST on February 11, 2026

Donald Trump speaks at an event about his plan for defeating current President Joe Biden in November. Tweet text overlay from NYT journalist Peter Baker reads, "This is a huge loss for journalists."
Jonah Elkowitz/Shutterstock

Gallup announced it will stop tracking presidential approval ratings after President Donald Trump's numbers slipped to a second-term low of 36 percent.

The highly respected analytics gatherer, founded in 1935, said the practice will end this year and suggested that it was entirely the company's decision.

Why is Gallup ditching the presidential approval poll?

In a statement to The Hill, Gallup confirmed that it will not be polling for presidential approval numbers after 2026, citing "an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership."

"Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives," a spokesperson said.

Many feel that the president of the United States does indeed shape their lives. Critics have accused him of influencing how news outlets report on his actions via his lawsuit threats.

Just last month, Trump threatened to sue the New York Times after it found his presidential approval to be just 34 percent. This is as low as Gallup ever found him, just after Jan. 6, 2021. Gallup polled him at 36 points in December 2025.

Still, the spokesperson claimed that this move is merely "a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities."

"This change is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission," they said. "We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science."

Journalists mourn the loss of a historic benchmark

Gallup has long been a trusted source of data, often considered unbiased and reliable among all but the most extreme politicians and pundits. Journalists and data aficionados are already mourning.

Tweet reading "This is a huge loss for journalists and others who follow politics. @Gallup has been the top source for presidential approval since FDR and particularly valuable because of that historical context with apples-to-apples numbers that allow us to make comparisons and see patterns."
@peterbakernyt/X

"This is a huge loss for journalists and others who follow politics. @Gallup
has been the top source for presidential approval since FDR and particularly valuable because of that historical context with apples-to-apples numbers that allow us to make comparisons and see patterns," said New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker on X.

Tweet reading "Extremely disappointing. No one poll is gospel, and Gallup got out of horserace polling earlier, but having quality datasets from a very strong pollster going back so far was an incredible service."
@BenjySarlin/X

"Extremely disappointing," wrote Vox senior editor @BenjySarlin. "No one poll is gospel, and Gallup got out of horserace polling earlier, but having quality datasets from a very strong pollster going back so far was an incredible service."

Harvard political science lecturer Pippa Norris called it "sheer historical vandalism."

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

